Bulgaria, Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann partner on new Frankfurt store

“Today, we are proud to bring the magic of the light of Rome to offer an immersive journey in the unique world of Bulgari to our travelers in one of the major European airport.” said Gabriele Arlotta, Director of Bulgari Travel Retail Europe.

Jan Richter, Director Purchasing FAWJ at Gebr. Heinemann, added: “The aesthetics and product offerings of the boutique combine to form a remarkable allure for global travelers.

We are thrilled to sustain the prosperous strategic alliance between Bulgari, Fraport and and Gebr. Heinemann, expressing gratitude to all contributors for their outstanding and reliable collaboration.”

Also found within the boutique are two decorative mesh panels with a geometric pattern inspired by the Roman pantheon, combining squares and circles with the Bulgari eight point star.

The same eight-point star is embedded in the marble floor of the entrance zone, a symbol which Bulgari says acts as a universal symbol of balance, harmony and cosmic order; the eight lines are symbolic of the four cardinal points (North, South, East, West) and time (two solstices and two equinoxes).

According to legend, the star means “Roma Caput Mundi”, meaning that all the routes lead to Rome, and is a unifying symbol found in Bulgari boutiques globally.

Richard Hoyer and Georg Fuhrmann, Managing Directors of FAR added: “In collaboration with Bulgari and Gebr. Heinemann, we’ve crafted an exceptional brand and shopping experience of elevated standards. The newly unveiled boutique stands as a compelling illustration of the impactful innovations this partnership fosters.”

The new Bulgari boutique features a curated collection of high-end jewellery, luxury handbags, and timepieces.