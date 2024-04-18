Bulgaria, Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann partner on new Frankfurt store
Bulgari has opened a new 100sq m boutique in partnership with Frankfurt Airport Retail GmbH & Co. KG, a JV between Gebr. Heinemann and Fraport AG, the operating company behind the German travel hub.
Bulgaria says the new boutique is a journey into 2700 years of Roman history, which begins with the grand antique marble portal featuring the brand’s Roman lettered logo.
The central circular browsing counter has a sculptured travertine top showcasing Italian craftsmanship, and is the central focal point of the boutique.
Artisan encausto, soft furnishings and silks have been used to add warmth to the space, alongside some touches of saffron colour.
“Today, we are proud to bring the magic of the light of Rome to offer an immersive journey in the unique world of Bulgari to our travelers in one of the major European airport.” said Gabriele Arlotta, Director of Bulgari Travel Retail Europe.
Jan Richter, Director Purchasing FAWJ at Gebr. Heinemann, added: “The aesthetics and product offerings of the boutique combine to form a remarkable allure for global travelers.
We are thrilled to sustain the prosperous strategic alliance between Bulgari, Fraport and and Gebr. Heinemann, expressing gratitude to all contributors for their outstanding and reliable collaboration.”
Also found within the boutique are two decorative mesh panels with a geometric pattern inspired by the Roman pantheon, combining squares and circles with the Bulgari eight point star.
The same eight-point star is embedded in the marble floor of the entrance zone, a symbol which Bulgari says acts as a universal symbol of balance, harmony and cosmic order; the eight lines are symbolic of the four cardinal points (North, South, East, West) and time (two solstices and two equinoxes).
According to legend, the star means “Roma Caput Mundi”, meaning that all the routes lead to Rome, and is a unifying symbol found in Bulgari boutiques globally.
Richard Hoyer and Georg Fuhrmann, Managing Directors of FAR added: “In collaboration with Bulgari and Gebr. Heinemann, we’ve crafted an exceptional brand and shopping experience of elevated standards. The newly unveiled boutique stands as a compelling illustration of the impactful innovations this partnership fosters.”
The new Bulgari boutique features a curated collection of high-end jewellery, luxury handbags, and timepieces.
Bulgari says the jewellery selection represents the epitome of craftsmanship and design, featuring designs such as its Serpenti and B.Zero1 collections. It added this diverse array of offerings cater to connoisseurs of fine jewellery, luxury accessories, and timekeeping.
