Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association (APTRA) will once again host its networking lunch on the eve of the Tax Free World Association (TFWA) Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore on 12-16 May.

The buffet lunch will take place at the Tanglin Club, Raffles Ballroom, 5 Stevens Road, on Sunday 12 May (12:00 – 15:30).

Tickets are limited to 180 with admission priced at US$120 per head to cover food and drinks, plus costs incurred.

The non-profit event is open to all in the industry. Denz Devarez of Go Travel will provide a DJ set from his global music collection.

Sunil Tuli, President of APTRA, said: “Following the sell-out APTRA networking lunch in 2023, attended by over 180 people, we are pleased to establish this as an annual event to welcome delegates to our home here in Singapore, as they prepare for the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference.

“Helping the industry connect and network is one of our core strategic objectives and we will do just that next month. The APTRA team and board members will be in Singapore for the TFWA exhibition and we look forward to catching up with members and industry colleagues during, what promises to be, a stellar week. As always, the APTRA Networking Lunch is a not-for-profit event and the price per head is purely to cover costs.”