Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging with today’s travelling consumers at the 2024 TR Consumer Forum, which is taking place from 3-5 June in Dubai, supported by Dubai Duty Free as Host Sponsor.

TRBusiness and esteemed research partner m1nd-set have revealed details of the consumer-centric global conference agenda, curated under the theme of ‘Turning Expectations into Reality, Catering to Travel Retail’s New Consumer’.

The first wave of speakers have been confirmed alongside, with senior executives from leading airports, retailers, brands and other stakeholders set to take to the stage to deliver a dynamic and interactive conference experience that’s packed with actionable insights.

A wealth of knowledge will be shared with delegates throughout the two-and-a-half-day conference programme, with interactive discussion encouraged and sessions carefully crafted to delve deep into topics that are top of mind for DF&TR stakeholders.

Day 1: Monday 3 June

Registration opens at 11:00 on Monday 3 June and the conference will begin at 12:30 with a welcome from Dubai Duty Free and the moderators, followed by a state-of-the-industry address by m1nd-set CEO Peter Mohn.

Throughout the conference, delegates gain exclusive access to m1nd-set research, which is worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

The first afternoon will shine a light on how staff can impact the shopping basket, with the ‘Progress and People’ session looking at how technology is being implemented to empower employees, as well as initiatives to boost staff motivation, improve customer engagement and, ultimately, influence the purchase decision-making process.

Speakers imparting their wisdom in this session include Morten Pankoke, Managing Director of Intelligent Track Systems; Leanne Nutter, Brand and Retail Director at Blackjack Promotions; Philipp Ahrens, Senior Vice President of Center Management, Vienna Airport; and Julie Foley, Head of Retail Training, Pernod Ricard GTR.

Monday also sees the grand return of Green Shoots Exchange, which will discuss initiatives addressing a range of issues, from minimising waste and protecting the oceans from plastic-bound pollution, to introducing greater diversity and inclusivity in HR and PR policies, and other projects and concepts designed to care for people and the planet.

In the evening, the Opening Cocktail, sponsored by Beam Suntory will take place at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, giving delegates a welcome chance to networking in splendid surroundings.

Day 2: Tuesday 4 June

The first full day, Tuesday 4 June, opens from 08:00, with the keynote session beginning in earnest at 08:55.

Ramesh Cidambi, COO of Dubai Duty Free will start the day on a strong note with a compelling keynote address on the overarching theme of the conference, drawing on his extensive knowledge and experience to discuss how to surpass the expectations of travelling consumers.

Panel discussions taking place throughout the day cover topics including: ‘Navigating Through AI, Web3 and the Metaverse: Real Engagement in a Digital World’, which will be led by speakers including Simon Black, Executive Managing Director, Newmark Retail; Jonathan Chippendale, Chief Executive, Holition and Andy Machin, Managing Director, Kounter Retail.

In the afternoon, the ‘Perfecting the Path to Purchase: Creating a Local and Authentic Customer Journey’ session sees m1nd-set CEO Peter Mohn back on the stage joined by, among others, Sören Borch, Director Sales Experience & Excellence, Gebr. Heinemann and Pia-Martina Klauck, Head of Commercial Operations Düsseldorf Airport.

The ‘Conscious Consumerism’ session will delve into how a growing awareness of environmental, social, and ethical issues among consumers is a transformative force in the channel, with experts including Arnaud Rolland, Vice-President, Lagardère Travel Retail and Michael Ripfl, General Manager – Saudi Arabia, Umdasch, sharing their views.

Four excellent networking opportunities will bring productive pauses to the knowledge sharing schedule.

These are in addition to a post-lunch competition and pre-dinner cocktails followed by the Networking Dinner sponsored by Casa Redondo.

Day 3: Wednesday 5 June

The final day of the Forum, on Wednesday 5 June, will start bright and early once again from 08:00 with a welcome coffee.

They keynote at 08:55 will discuss ‘Putting the Consumer First in the Post-Covid World’.

Morning sessions are dedicated to ‘rising giant’ consumer groups: Chinese and Indian travel retail shoppers. Among those on the panel for the former is Lily Choi-Lee, General Manager, TravConsult and Alexander Glos, CEO China i2i Group while the latter will bring Flemingo Travel Retail; Clara Susset, COO, m1nd-set; and Trevor Lee, Managing Director, TravelConsult to the stage.

Before lunch, the focus will shift to the rise of sustainable luxury in the channel, with the ‘From Precious to Preloved: Reinventing Premium and Luxury in Travel Retail’ session.

For this, the organisers will pass the mic to leading executives such as m1nd-set’s Head of Business Development Anna Marchesini; Hazel Catterall, Director, Newmark Retail; and Nadine Heubel, Global SVP Revenue – Travel & Hospitality, Reklaim.

The final session is dedicated to helping stakeholders to harness the power of digital touch points.

Titled ‘Digital and Direct: Exploring New Ways to Reach Travelling Consumers One-to-One’, the discussion will be stimulated by Mélanie Guilldou EVP Foodservice, Lagardère Travel Retail, among others.

Among those already confirmed to attend are Dubai Duty Free, Lagardère Travel Retail, Duty Free Global, Düsseldorf Airport, Bose, Marine City Duty Free, SkipTheQueue, China i2i Group, Umdasch, Reklaim, Newmark Retail, Gebr. Heinemann, Holition, Bluedog Group, Beam Suntory, Nestlé International Travel Retail, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, Perfetti van Melle, Casa Redondo, TravConsult, Intelligent Track Systems, Nora Norway, Leonidas, Loacker, Ritter Sport, Victorinox, Walker’s, Blackjack Promotions, Edrington and 2.0 & Partners.

Early bird tickets available until 25 April

Tickets are now available and you can take full advantage of the early bird rate of £659, available until 25 April.

This limited-time-only rate will not be extended, so don’t miss your chance to save a massive 25%.

From 26 April, the standard ticket pricing of £879 will apply. Tickets will be available to buy until 27 May.

TRBusiness has secured a special delegate room rate at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, with prices starting at around £88, based upon current exchange rates (20 March, 2024).

Once officially registered, you will receive a link to book your hotel room within your confirmation. Availability is limited, so we recommend that you secure your room at the special rate as soon as possible.

We are looking forward to welcoming you in Dubai!

Visit www.TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Ticket sales now open

READ MORE: Nestlé ITR returns as Gold Sponsor of consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum

READ MORE: DDF is TR Consumer Forum 2024 host sponsor

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024 set for 3-5 June

READ MORE: Register your interest for the upcoming TR Consumer Forum in June 2024

For a full report on the 2023 TR Consumer Forum, click here

To view an official image gallery capturing the best of the action, click here.