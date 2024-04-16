Lagardère Travel Retail opens first Godiva Café in Asia TR

By Benedict Evans |

Lagardere x Godiva

The daily store operating hours of Godiva Café at Hong Kong International Airport are  7:00am – 12:00am.

Lagardère Travel Retail has partnered with Godiva on a Godiva Café in the departure hall of Hong Kong International Airport. its first within Asia travel retail.

“Lagardère Travel Retail is proud to partner with Godiva, the global leader in premium chocolate, to launch the first ever Godiva Café in Travel Retail business in Asia,” said Angela Chan, Vice President of Operations, Hong Kong for Lagardère.

Godiva, considered one of the top chocolate brands in Belgium, says it quality taste is grounded in Belgian craftsmanship and inspired by the chocolatiers of Godiva.

In additional to its food and beverage offerings, Godiva Café also provides a selection of signature Godiva chocolate retail products.

Godiva markets its Café as an elevated alternative to the everyday coffee and on-the-go food experience; one of the most notable items of Godiva Cafés is the croiffle, a butter croissant pressed in a hot waffle iron.

 Chan added: “Lagardère Travel Retail aspires to weave bespoke experiences into every traveler’s journey. We are excited to co-create new baked treats with Godiva exclusively for the cafe at Hong Kong International Airport.”

