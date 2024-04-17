John Moriarty takes top job at Retail inMotion as LSG realigns business

Experienced and well-respected travel retail executive John Moriarty has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of LSG Group brand Retail inMotion (RiM).

He joins the Dublin-based company from travel and hospitality tech development and advisory service Beyond, but will be familiar to many in the industry from his time at gategroup, where he led the global retail division, and previous leadership posts with Runway Duty Free and Aer Rianta International (ARI).

The move comes as the airline catering, onboard retail and food commerce business devolves greater autonomy to its regional and functional entities as part of a strategic realignment, a statement confirmed yesterday.

As part of this transition, a standalone management team has been setup to evolve and sharpen RiM’s worldwide activities, including investing significantly in IT enhancements.

RiM says strengthening its standalone capabilities will align the company more closely with its key markets, allowing it to better compete with ‘digitally nimble’ competitors, while developing new partnerships and enhancing its growth prospects.

New COO & CTO announcements to come

“I am excited to join Retail inMotion and, together with a great team, to shape the company’s future as the leading onboard retailer,” said Moriarty.

A COO and CTO are expected to be announced at a later stage.

RiM senior management will continue to include Elizabeth Repolho da Silva, CFO; Laura Roesges, CCO; Marius Banholzer, CRO; and Trish Costelloe, CCSO.

They are tasked with refocusing the organisation towards a consumer-centric culture, with RiM in Dublin receiving support from the board of directors at LSG Group holding company Global Airline Catering & Retail Invest Limited, plus Aurelius Portfolio Advisory Managing Directors René Herzog and Janno Gröne.

Erdmann Rauer, LSG Group CEO, said: “We want to give Retail inMotion the power to control its own destiny. The management team, led by John Moriarty, will enable the business to take decisions faster and operate more efficiently, reinvigorating its sense of purpose and allowing it to unlock new value-creation opportunities.

“By ensuring that Retail inMotion better serves the needs of its customers, suppliers and partners, I am confident that today marks the start of a bright future for the business.”

In related announcements, Karin Sonnenmoser’s responsibilities as interim CFO will come to an end and she will step down, while Group CEO Rauer is stepping back from his position but will remain as a senior strategic advisor to support the RiM business in its structural transition.

Gert Purkert, Founding Partner of Aurelius, added: “We extend a warm welcome to all new senior arrivals and wish them much success in their new roles. At the same time, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who is departing Retail in Motion before it embarks on its new endeavour.

“Each one of them in their own right have served this company very well and will be missed. Of course, our special thanks goes to Erdmann Rauer, the long-serving Global CEO, without whom the LSG Group would not be what it is today. We wish all of them only the best for their personal and professional futures, and we are glad Erdmann will continue to support us as Senior Strategic Advisor.”

As an independent arm of the LSG Group, RiM specialises in onboard retail services, product development and end-to-end travel technology solutions.