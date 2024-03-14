Bric’s boosts online retail presence in China in partnership with CDF-Sunrise

By Faye Bartle

Bric's CDF Sunrise

Bric’s is committed to making its brand more accessible in China.

Bric’s has expanded its online retail presence in China through a strategic partnership with CDF-Sunrise.

The move underscores the Italian luxury travel brand’s commitment to making its premium travel luggage, bags and accessories more accessible to the Chinese market.

Furthermore, it marks a significant step forward in its digital strategy.

According to Bric’s, the partnership with CDF-Sunrise, which has a user base of more than 30 million, aligns perfectly with the company’s ‘values and dedication to meeting the desires of consumers’.

The expansion into the CDF-Sunrise online marketplace speaks of its ongoing strategy to build a multi-channel network that delivers quick and easy purchasing options for consumers in the country.

News of the partnership follows the successful launch of the Bric’s flagship store on Tmall in 2023.

