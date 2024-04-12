German confectionery brand Ritter Sport is building on solid results achieved last year for its travel retail business unit in the Americas with expansion activity, as it returns to the IAADFS Summit of the Americas.

Earlier this year, Ritter Sport grew its footprint into Canada while consolidating in existing markets by bolstering visibility and availability via strategic alliances with key retailers.

Using only the best ingredients and having strong logistical and stock management systems remain critical, says the company, given nearly all of its chocolate production takes place in Germany (with Vegan and Amicelli produced in Austria.)

Jan Bessel International Key Account Manager GTR said: “In 2023, our business unit achieved notable success. Apart from promising financial results, it was particularly rewarding to observe our global partners expressing their confidence in Ritter Sport’s importance within the category.

“We can see that our strategy focusing on our travel retail Exclusive range is working well, and we plan to carry this forward in 2024. Nevertheless, recent developments in raw materials are presenting challenges for 2024 and the foreseeable future which must be approached with care and precision.

“The Summit of the Americas presents a remarkable opportunity to engage with partners and fellow brands. This face-to-face interaction is invaluable for grasping the nuances of the current market landscape. This understanding will facilitate mutual growth in one of Ritter Sport’s key expansion markets.”

New novelties and range extensions

The Waldenbuch-based brand is introducing items from its portfolio of products at the IAADFS Summit of the Americas, which takes place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, Florida on 14-17 April, as it seeks to build on the success of new skus that debuted at last year’s TFWA World Exhibition.

Ritter Sport’s 500g Vegan Tower selection has increased from three to five varieties, with new flavours Crunchy Almond and Crispy Cookie joining the existing stable of Salted Caramel, Smooth Chocolate, Roasted Peanuts.

Travel retail exclusive Ritter Sport Tasty Vibes Summer Selection Tower now offers three new flavours – Chill Out Creamy Milk, Groovy Crunchy Pretzel, and Funky White Lemon – and a fresh design concept.

It includes 5x100g Ritter Sport Limited Edition Tasty Vibes square bars, with three dancing figures for the new flavours depicted on the packaging to encourage movement and chocolate indulgence in equal measure.

The Choco Cubes assortment has been adjusted with a new travel retail exclusive Fruity Yogurt Pouch containing yoghurt and berries accessible in the following varieties: Yogurt, Black Currant Yogurt and Strawberry Yogurt.

Another fixture is the Ritter Sport Choco Cube bag, containing a mix of 20 Choco Cubes.

The chocolates do not contain artificial colouring and flavouring and are presented in a paper-based bag.

Ritter Sport’s products can be found at the Otis McAllister booth 201.