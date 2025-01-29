Want to be among the first to know about the products and initiatives trailblazing a path towards the wallets of travelling Asia Pacific consumers?

The special regional edition of the consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards, organised by TRBusiness with event partner m1nd-set, is now in its fifth year.

It gives brands, suppliers, retailers and other commercial stakeholders in the channel the opportunity to put forward their products, CSR and retail initiatives to be judged by thousands of international travelling shoppers in Asia Pacific, with a view to earning the coveted ‘Voted by Shoppers’ seal of approval.

Furthermore, it puts the purchasing habits of Asia Pacific travelling shoppers firmly in the spotlight, with the results proving highly instructive to buyers and suppliers alike.

All those who took part in the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards had the option to auto-enrol their entries into the 2024 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards, at no extra cost.

Click here to view the full list of 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards victors.

As such, the Asia Pacific awards programme mirrors the category lineup of its global counterpart: 17 product categories – plus the ‘Best Overall Product’ accolade – as well as six CSR and retail initiatives categories.

How it works

In order to assess the Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific, m1nd-set analyses data gathered for the previous year’s Global Travel Retail Awards, which were voted on by a panel of 5,000 international travelling consumers sourced from the company’s qualified database.

To generate the results, the Swiss research agency focuses exclusively on the portion of data provided by consumers who are based in Asia Pacific to discover the buying inclinations of those travellers in the region.

By amplifying regional nuances in consumer purchasing behaviours, new opportunities emerge for brand exposure and development.

What happens next?

The full list of finalists will soon be announced – and celebrated. Earning Finalist status is a formidable achievement and gives all those recognised the right to utilise the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo to promote their success.

Next, the virtual ceremony in March will reveal the triumphant Winners, as well as the recipients of the ‘Highly Recommended’ accolade, which recognises those finalists that came within a fraction of the winning score.

Earning Highly Recommended status underscores the fact that, in certain categories, there was no runaway winner.

TRBusiness encourages all Travel Retail Awards winners to actively promote and utilise their ‘Voted by Shoppers’ logos on marketing materials, packaging and at the point of sale.

Research by m1nd-set shows that more than a fifth (22%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the Travel Retail Awards ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo.

Meanwhile, almost a third (31%) are more prone to buying products displaying the Travel Retail Awards ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

Timed once again to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, which is taking place from 28 September to 2 October 2025, the travel retail industry’s only consumer-voted awards programme is being brought to life in collaboration with event partner m1nd-set and returns with an immensely popular lineup of product and CSR/initiatives awards.

