Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

By Luke Barras-hill |

Each entry to the Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific is voted on by thousands of travelling consumers from across the region.

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific – click below to watch the video ceremony.

The special regional edition of the acclaimed consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards includes 17 product-based categories – including ‘Best Overall Product’ – and six CSR initiatives and promotions, mirroring the lineup of the 2023 Global Travel Retail Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific acts as a true litmus test for brands, suppliers, retailers and other commercial stakeholders by allowing them to put forward their products and services for scrutiny by thousands of international travelling shoppers in Asia Pacific.

In addition to the category winners, TRBusiness and m1nd-set are proud to highlight the recipients of the ‘Highly Recommended’ accolade, which recognises those finalists that came within a fraction of the winning score.

READ MORE: Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

Earning highly recommended status underscores the fact that, in certain categories, there was no runaway winner.

The Asia Pacific awards demonstrates that in travel retail, one size does not always fit all and the powerful and discerning voices of Asia Pacific travellers duly play out in this year’s ceremony, where there are clear examples at times of those named winners and highly recommended that are distinct from their Global Travel Retail Awards counterparts.

We hope you enjoy watching the ceremony…

TRBusiness encourages all those recognised in the 2024 Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific to actively promote and utilise the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist, Highly Recommended and Winner logos on marketing materials, packaging and at the point of sale.

Congratulations to all those who earned recognition in this year’s awards; TRBusiness and m1nd-set are extremely pleased to be helping the industry grow through the Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific, and the Global Travel Retail Awards.

Don’t forget: the early bird deadline to enter the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards ends tonight (23:59pm UK time on 12 March) – click the button below to take advantage of the £260 fee (per entry). Standard entries are priced at £320 (per entry) from 13 March.

You are able to edit your entry until the closing date of 7 June.

Travel Retail Awards

There are a number of product, promotion and CSR categories to enter this year and the big reveal will take place in a grand ceremony at the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes on the evening of Tuesday 1 October, 2024, to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference – so be sure to save the date.

READ MORE: Entries open for the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards

READ MORE: Save the date for the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards

To relive the action from the 2023 consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards, click the links below…

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2023

READ MORE: Photo gallery: Global Travel Retail Awards 2023

READ MORE: [VIDEO] All the action from the Travel Retail Awards

