TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific – click below to watch the video ceremony.

The special regional edition of the acclaimed consumer-voted Travel Retail Awards includes 17 product-based categories – including ‘Best Overall Product’ – and six CSR initiatives and promotions, mirroring the lineup of the 2023 Global Travel Retail Awards.

Now in its fourth year, the Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific acts as a true litmus test for brands, suppliers, retailers and other commercial stakeholders by allowing them to put forward their products and services for scrutiny by thousands of international travelling shoppers in Asia Pacific.

In addition to the category winners, TRBusiness and m1nd-set are proud to highlight the recipients of the ‘Highly Recommended’ accolade, which recognises those finalists that came within a fraction of the winning score.

Earning highly recommended status underscores the fact that, in certain categories, there was no runaway winner.

The Asia Pacific awards demonstrates that in travel retail, one size does not always fit all and the powerful and discerning voices of Asia Pacific travellers duly play out in this year’s ceremony, where there are clear examples at times of those named winners and highly recommended that are distinct from their Global Travel Retail Awards counterparts.

TRBusiness encourages all those recognised in the 2024 Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific to actively promote and utilise the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist, Highly Recommended and Winner logos on marketing materials, packaging and at the point of sale.

Congratulations to all those who earned recognition in this year’s awards; TRBusiness and m1nd-set are extremely pleased to be helping the industry grow through the Travel Retail Awards: Asia Pacific, and the Global Travel Retail Awards.

