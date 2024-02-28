Aena commercial revenue +21% in 2023; SPP up ‘across all business lines’

By Luke Barras-hill |

Passenger traffic across Aena’s Spanish airports network rose 16.2% to 283.2m.

Year-on-year commercial revenue gains (+25.2%) outpaced growth in group passenger traffic (+16%) for airport operator Aena in 2023 (see charts* at footer)

Sales from commercial activities totalled €1,552 million/$1,681 million – a 17.3% uplift on 2019 – as the Spanish airport operator’s network, which includes its airports operations across Spain, London Luton and northeast Brazil, handled 314.1 million passengers, show its full-year results released today (28 February).

At its Spanish airports alone, the traffic increased 16.2% to 283.2 million passengers, equivalent to 102.9% of its 2019 traffic level.

Fixed and variable rental income invoiced and collected in 2023 was up 21.8% on 2019.

Total sales per passenger lifted 14% above 2019, with Aena noting this performance was observed ‘across all commercial business lines’.

Aena says it will put out to tender speciality shops equating to 13% of the segment’s turnover this year.

As reported, Aena concluded its fiercely competitive duty free tender – the largest in the world – last year, with Avolta (formerly Dufry) and Lagardère Travel Retail between them picking up the bulk of the concession contracts.

Total revenue at €5,141.8 million

Total revenue broke the €5 billion mark in 2023, as EBITDA grew 45.4% year-on-year to €3,022.6m, exceeding the pre-pandemic (2019) level one year earlier than expected based on the airport operator’s strategic plan 2022-2026.

Net profit totalled €1,630.8m, including extraordinary financial items, compared with €901.5m in 2022.

Consolidated accounting net financial debt for the group stood at €6,222m, compared with €6,242.9m in 2022, while the net financial debt to EBITDA ratio of the consolidated group fell to 2.06, compared with 3.00 as of 31 December 2022.

At its shareholders meeting in April, the company plans to offer an uprated gross dividend on its fiscal 2023 profit for the the benefit of its public and private shareholders.

Recently, Aena made its debut in the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and remains in the FTSE4Good.

Aena is included in the ‘Europe’s Climate Leaders 2023’ list, compiled by the Financial Times in collaboration with online data portal Statista.

The list includes 500 European companies to have achieved significant reductions in their carbon emissions and are recognised for their climate-related commitments.

*Source: Aena.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that entries to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

Harding+ announces departure of Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling

Harding+ Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling has stood down from her...

image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Starboard CS chief Lisa Bauer gains seat on IAADFS Board of Directors The Americas
image description
Beam Suntory supports TR Consumer Forum as Diamond & Cocktail Sponsor International
image description
BREAKING: AsPac Travel Retail Awards finalists International
image description
Shinsegae DF debuts L:A Bruket duty free pop-up at Incheon Terminal 2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Chanel P&C space grows Avolta’s luxury presence at Chongqing Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta shares video update on Kempegowda Intl. Airport operations Indian Sub Cont
image description
Tenant acquisition 'in full swing' for VIE expansion Europe
image description
Guylian tempts shoppers with Pick & Mix concept at Brussels Airport Europe
image description
The Shilla Duty Free marks LNY at Changi with offers and promotions  Asia & Pacific
image description
Diageo, Heinemann and Fiege team up to cut logistics CO2 emissions Europe
right