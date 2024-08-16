Edinburgh Gin launches The Meadows exclusively at its WDF boutique at EDI

Ian Macleod Distillers has unveiled a new full-strength flavour of Edinburgh Gin, The Meadows, exclusively for its World Duty Free store boutique at Edinburgh Airport (EDI).

Marking the first launch in the Edinburgh Gin Traveller’s Collection series, The Meadows is available now at the Edinburgh Gin Boutique at the hub.

The striking 20 sqm space, within Avolta’s World Duty Free store, reflects the architecture of Edinburgh Gin’s new distillery and visitor centre at The Arches near Waverley Station in the city centre, which opens this autumn.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers this Edinburgh Gin exclusive in the stunning Edinburgh Gin Boutique, located within our fully refurbished World Duty Free store,” said David de Miguel, Global Category Head of Liquor for Avolta.

“At Avolta, we are committed to supporting local brands and The Meadows exclusive perfectly captures the spirit of this much-loved greenspace, situated in the bustling city of Edinburgh.

“We are confident it will prove to be a popular purchase with the many travellers using the airport for their business trips, weekend breaks or well-deserved holidays, and enable them to take a memento of Scotland’s capital city home with them.”

The Meadows is a described as a new London Dry style expression that’s ‘reminiscent of a Scottish meadow’. It takes its cue from the park in central Edinburgh, which is affectionately known to locals as The Meadows.

“The initial aroma has a big hit of verbena and lemon, with a hint of spearmint,” said Edinburgh Gin Head Distiller, David Wilkinson.

“This is followed by the more subtle aromas of elderflower and chamomile.

“On the palate, the initial herbal flavour develops into soft lemon.

“The aftertaste is dominated by meadowsweet; floral but with a finish of honey and almond.”

This new expression complements the existing range of full-strength gins available at the store.

These include the Avolta-exclusive Key Lime & Ginger alongside the Rhubarb & Ginger, Strawberry & Peppercorn and Classic, along with the three highly popular Edinburgh Gin liqueurs (Rhubarb & Ginger, Raspberry and Elderflower).

“The Meadows’ delightful combination of citrus and floral flavour notes offers something distinctive and complementary to the Edinburgh Gin range,” said Ian Macleod Distillers Global Travel Retail Director, William Ovens.

“The fact that it is ‘available to all’ means that all departing passengers can buy it, regardless of where they are travelling to.”

Edinburgh Gin’s new packaging recently made its travel retail debut at the Edinburgh Gin Boutique, before rolling out across the UK and internationally.

The brand also has a signature bar at the hub, which opened in 2022 at Plaza Premium’s airside executive lounge.

