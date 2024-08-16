Edinburgh Gin launches The Meadows exclusively at its WDF boutique at EDI

By Faye Bartle |

Edinburgh Gin The Meadows

The Meadows is being retailed exclusively at the Edinburgh Gin Boutique within the WDF store at Edinburgh Airport.

Ian Macleod Distillers has unveiled a new full-strength flavour of Edinburgh Gin, The Meadows, exclusively for its World Duty Free store boutique at Edinburgh Airport (EDI).

Marking the first launch in the Edinburgh Gin Traveller’s Collection series, The Meadows is available now at the Edinburgh Gin Boutique at the hub.

The striking 20 sqm space, within Avolta’s World Duty Free store, reflects the architecture of Edinburgh Gin’s new distillery and visitor centre at The Arches near Waverley Station in the city centre, which opens this autumn.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers this Edinburgh Gin exclusive in the stunning Edinburgh Gin Boutique, located within our fully refurbished World Duty Free store,” said David de Miguel, Global Category Head of Liquor for Avolta.

“At Avolta, we are committed to supporting local brands and The Meadows exclusive perfectly captures the spirit of this much-loved greenspace, situated in the bustling city of Edinburgh.

“We are confident it will prove to be a popular purchase with the many travellers using the airport for their business trips, weekend breaks or well-deserved holidays, and enable them to take a memento of Scotland’s capital city home with them.”

The Meadows is a described as a new London Dry style expression that’s ‘reminiscent of a Scottish meadow’. It takes its cue from the park in central Edinburgh, which is affectionately known to locals as The Meadows.

Edinburgh Gin The Meadows

Edinburgh Gin The Meadows is inspired by the famous park in central Edinburgh that bears the same name.

“The initial aroma has a big hit of verbena and lemon, with a hint of spearmint,” said Edinburgh Gin Head Distiller, David Wilkinson.

“This is followed by the more subtle aromas of elderflower and chamomile.

“On the palate, the initial herbal flavour develops into soft lemon.

“The aftertaste is dominated by meadowsweet; floral but with a finish of honey and almond.”

This new expression complements the existing range of full-strength gins available at the store.

These include the Avolta-exclusive Key Lime & Ginger alongside the Rhubarb & Ginger, Strawberry & Peppercorn and Classic, along with the three highly popular Edinburgh Gin liqueurs (Rhubarb & Ginger, Raspberry and Elderflower).

“The Meadows’ delightful combination of citrus and floral flavour notes offers something distinctive and complementary to the Edinburgh Gin range,” said Ian Macleod Distillers Global Travel Retail Director, William Ovens.

“The fact that it is ‘available to all’ means that all departing passengers can buy it, regardless of where they are travelling to.”

Edinburgh Gin’s new packaging recently made its travel retail debut at the Edinburgh Gin Boutique, before rolling out across the UK and internationally.

The brand also has a signature bar at the hub, which opened in 2022 at Plaza Premium’s airside executive lounge.

READ MORE: TFWA AP: Ian Macleod Distillers unveils ultra-premium Rosebank and Tamdhu whiskies

READ MORE: Ian Macleod Distillers premieres portfolio at Summit of the Americas

READ MORE: Avolta nets seven more years at Edinburgh Airport; plans new WDF store

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Sustainability

TR Sustainability Week to return in December

TR Sustainability Week – the DF&TR industry’s first and only virtual event dedicated...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
DFS Group announces global launch of its annual beauty showcase International
image description
Shiseido sees sharp travel retail decline, leans on Japan and EMEA Asia & Pacific
image description
Citizen Watch America launches Starboard Celebrity Cruise boutique International
image description
Shilla crowns six beauty brands in ‘flagship’ shop area at Incheon T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Stephen Worden to head up Skross' business development from September International
image description
Manchester Airports Group has been awarded an EcoVadis Gold ESG rating Sustainability
image description
Augusto Deymonnaz joins QDF as VP Marketing Middle East
image description
Singapore Airlines reveals revamped SilverKris Lounge at Heathrow Europe
image description
Dutch airports to reinstate 100 ml rule for liquids in hand luggage Europe
image description
Shiseido Travel Retail initiates global rollout of Narciso Rodriguez fragrance Asia & Pacific
right