TFWA AP: Ian Macleod Distillers unveils ultra-premium Rosebank and Tamdhu whiskies

By Benedict Evans |

The Rosebank Remarkable Casks Collection will be on show for the first time at TFWA Asia Pacific.

Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) is showcasing two new and exclusive Single Malt Scotch whiskies at TFWA Asia Pacific 2024. Both are travel retail exclusive, ultra-premium luxury expressions from Rosebank Lowland Single Malt Distillery and Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt Distillery.

IMD will also unveil for the first time in the region the new packaging for Edinburgh Gin, which launches in the channel in May, as well as an exciting new fullstrength flavour.

A travel retail exclusive, the Rosebank Remarkable Casks Collection is created from a vatting of five hand selected casks.

It is 31 years aged and limited to 700 bottles at an ABV of 46.8%, bottled at 70c, and with a RRP  of £2,500.
It will be available within select luxury travel retail operators.

IMD is also introducing Tamdhu 46 Years Old, an ultra-premium single cask bottling, as part of Tamdhu’s New Dedication Collection.

One of only 100 numbered bottles available worldwide, Tamdhu 46 Years Old is presented in an individually hand-blown, cut crystal decanter and wood and brushed metal octagonal box and leather case.

It carries an ABV of 46%, bottled at 7ocl, and with a RRP of £16,000.

Asia Pacific has grown to become a very important region within our Travel Retail business, under the leadership of Kelvin Ng,” said William Ovens, Global Travel Retail Director for Ian Macleod Distillers.

Other spirits

Alongside IMD’s broad portfolio of whiskies, Edinburgh Gin will be on show in new packaging and branding, including a new bottle design.
The central product focus will be the new flavour, Strawberry & Pink Peppercorn, which is now widely available following a period of customer exclusivity.

Product awards have included the Best Berry Gin at the 2022 Scottish Gin Awards, and a Gold Award at The Spirits Business Travel Retail Masters 2023.

Strawberry & Pink Peppercorn is hand-crafted using a blend of traditional gin botanicals, mixed with bright, strawberry and pink peppercorns.

Our range lineup in GTR is stronger than ever, especially after the inclusion of the three new expressions which we are launching at TFAP this month. We have exciting plans to develop our business within this highly important strategic region, which we look forward to discussing with our partners at the show,” noted Ovens.

