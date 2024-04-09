Molton Brown launches travel-exclusive eau de parfum with Avolta

The new Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver range from Molton Brown has received an exclusive early release with Avolta in travel retail, before a national launch later in April 2024.

To mark the debut, Molton Brown has launched a campaign involving beauty stations at key UK airports including: Manchester; Birmingham; Leeds and Bristol, which will showcase the Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver Range.

At London Heathrow and Stansted Airport, the Beauty Stations will be joined by ‘Must Have Tables‘, which allow visitors to fully explore the collections on offer.

The Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver collection consists of an Eau de Parfum 100ml, an Eau de Toilette (100ml), a Bath & Shower Gel (300ml) and a Body Lotion (300ml).

Rohanne Collis, Key Account Manager, Global Travel Retail, Molton Brown said: “We are delighted to be launching our Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver collection as an early exclusive to the travelling consumer in our UK airports with our strategic partner Avolta.

Offering this sneak preview underlines our close collaboration with our strategic partner and our dedication to offering something new and exciting for shoppers in the travel retail channel.”

Collis added: “With the summer travel season upon us, our Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver collection means that our travelling consumers can take the joys of endless sunshine with them wherever they are going.

“This collection speaks to the sense of happiness which is at the heart of travel and travel retail, and it is imbued with both the exquisite quality and conscious care for the world which are hallmarks of what we do here at Molton Brown.”

Molton Brown says it has been dedicated to using the best ingredients in high concentrations, and this continues with the release of Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver, which combines citrus and refined woody notes to evoke a summer scent.

In terms of the overall scent profile, clementine, mandarin and lime are combined with fig leaves and roasted hazelnuts, alongside a bourbon vetiver, which is enriched in the eau de parfum to become the signature note.

Julie Massé, Senior Perfumer at Molton Brown, said: “Clementine to me is sunshine all year long. I love its fizzy, zesty, green and bitter notes which have a complexity not found in other citrus fruits. It’s an instant injection of optimistic energy and warmth, inspiring me to connect with nature and reclaim a sense of peace.”

Sustainability and quality

Alongside a dedication to using quality ingredients, Molton Brown says a passion for sustainability has been at the heart of the brand since its inception in 1971.

To that end, the mandarin and lime essential oils used in the collection are created as by-products of the juice industry, while the vetiver is farmed in Madagascar by local farmers trained in mindful working practices.

These farming communities are also supported with assistance on food, education and medical treatment.

All Molton Brown products are branded as 100% cruelty-free, and made in its carbon neutral Hertfordshire factory.

Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver is 100% vegan and presented in bottles crafted from 50% recycled plastic.

