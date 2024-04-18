Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones has made its European travel retail debut with an inflight retail listing with Lufthansa for its best-selling product, The Original Rocks.

The award-winning product is listed in the summer edition of Lufthansa’s inflight shopping magazine, starting from 1 April 2024.

The company is represented by Hanse Distribution for the inflight sector, and more key listings are expected to be announced soon.

“This collaboration is a key milestone for the brand and we are very pleased to expand our travel retail market to Europe and beyond in close partnership with Lufthansa,” said Quentin Depigny, CEO, Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones.

“With the introduction of our award-winning Rocks onboard one of the world’s largest airlines, it demonstrates that our innovative and exciting product perfectly fits travellers’ needs and expectations for quality and original gifts.

“Our product will offer incremental sales and cross-selling opportunities.”

The Original Rocks comprises six handcrafted and polished granite rocks, designed for spirits connoisseurs to enjoy their drink at the ideal tasting temperature, without diluting the liquid (with ice).

The product is pitched as a premium gift that can inspire cross-selling opportunities in the wines and spirits category.

The product achieved Winner status in the consumer-voted 2023 Global Travel Retail Awards in the Best Sustainable Product category (sponsored by Moroccanoil), and was also Highly Recommended in the 2024 Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards.

READ MORE: Rocks Whiskey Chilling Stones expands in Korea TR with Air Busan listing

READ MORE: ROCKS Whiskey Chilling Stones wins inflight listing with Greater Bay Airlines

READ MORE: The Original Rocks sell out in first week of Korean Air Skyshop listing