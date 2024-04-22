Qatar Duty Free dials up the luxury with new Dior boutique at DOH

By Faye Bartle |

Dior x Qatar Duty Free

DOH’s second Dior boutique opened on 1 April, 2024.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) is further strengthening its luxury retail offering with the opening of its second Dior boutique at Hamad International Airport (DOH).

The striking 175 sqm boutique launched on 1 April, 2024, coinciding with the Easter holidays and bringing a dash of newness to the airport’s retail mix during a key travel period.

Situated in the heart of DOH, next to the famous lamp bear, the boutique enjoys a prime location with high traffic and high visibility.

It adopts the atelier’s signature store concept, featuring  an eye-catching exterior with a double-height façade and lightboxes to capture the attention of shoppers and drive footfall into the store.

“The opening of the second Dior Boutique is an important milestone in our partnership with Dior, solidifying its presence as one of the pillars of our luxury offer,” Senior Vice President of Qatar Duty Free, Thabet Musleh.

“Travellers looking to experience the timeless elegance of Dior can now enjoy a truly authoritative expression of the brand across two world-class retail concepts at Hamad International Airport.”

Dior x Qatar Duty Free

At the new Dior boutique, shoppers can discover women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, leather goods and jewellery.

The boutique is the first of two high-profile Dior openings at the airport in 2024.

Next up is the highly anticipated new Dior Spa concept, which is being unveiled in May. News of the spa opening was broken by TRBuisness back in May 2023.

