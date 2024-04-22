Monarq Group teams up with DFS to introduce Condesa Gin to JFK T4

Monarq has partnered with DFS to introduce Condesa Gin at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport Terminal 4.

This artisanal, up-and-coming gin brand from Mexico City, which is known for its distinctive flavours, brings two distinctive offerings to the hub – Classica and Prickly Pear –which are being featured prominently within the DFS store.

Inspired by their use in spiritual rituals and ceremonies, Condesa Gin’s botanicals include palo santo, sage, xoconostle (cactus fruit) and azahar (orange blossom).

Each ingredient is hand selected by the maestra destiladora Hillhamn Salom, and celebrates Mexico’s rich biodiversity as well as the bohemian neighbourhood of Condesa in Mexico City.

“We are excited to bring Condesa Gin to JFK Terminal 4 in partnership with DFS,” said Monarq’s Regional Manager of USDF, Danielle Glazier.

“Condesa Gin embodies the true essence of craftsmanship and authenticity, and we believe it will resonate strongly with travellers seeking unique quality products.”

The Condesa Gin display at JFK Terminal 4 has been designed to evoke the rich cultural heritage and spirit of Condesa.

Travellers passing through the terminal are invited to experience the liquids firsthand at the DFS store from Thursday to Sunday, between 5-10pm.

“We are proud to showcase Condesa Gin at DFS, providing travellers with a taste of Mexico City’s rich and diverse culture,” commented DFS Global Senior Director, Merchandising Spirits Wine Tobacco Food Daniel Licari.

“Our partnership with Monarq Group underscores our commitment to offering travellers exclusive and exceptional products that elevate their travel experience.”

