Nemiroff continues UK expansion with Fulham Football Club partnership

Nemiroff Vodka has announced its official partnership with Fulham Football Club, becoming the club’s first-ever Official Vodka Partner. This multi-season collaboration marks a significant milestone in Nemiroff’s expansion within the vibrant UK market and the global Premier League stage.

The partnership will debut at Fulham’s upcoming home fixture against Wolverhampton Wolves, showcasing Nemiroff’s premium vodka through unique onsite activations and fan engagement opportunities at Fulham Pier.

In addition to presence on matchdays, the partnership extends to Fulham’s digital platforms and social content, amplifying the brand’s reach to football fans worldwide.

Jon Don-Carolis, Commercial Director at Fulham Football Club, shared: “We’re thrilled to welcome Nemiroff to the Fulham family as our pioneering Premium Vodka Partner.

We are excited to bring new and exciting experiences to our fans, as well as furthering the important message around responsible drinking.”

Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO of Nemiroff, added: “Becoming Fulham’s first-ever Official Vodka Partner is an exciting opportunity to showcase Nemiroff’s heritage and craftsmanship to a global audience.

Fulham’s strong community spirit and ambition align perfectly with our brand values, and we look forward to creating unforgettable moments for fans both on and off match days.”

Beyond match days, Nemiroff will also be featured across bars and restaurants in the soon-to-open Fulham Pier.

With its presence on five continents and commitment to excellence, Nemiroff said its collaboration with Fulham Football Club reinforces its dedication to connecting with new audiences while sharing the bold spirit of Ukrainian craftsmanship.

