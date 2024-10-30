Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the sole manufacturer and distributor of the company’s jewellery collections, as it hopes to bring the jewellery collection to an international audience.

Nina’s Little Angel was founded by the family of Nina Alexandra, affectionately known as “Ninus.”

Nina survived despite being given only a 10% chance of making it through pregnancy. Now sixteen years old, Nina suffers from unknown affliction which causes serious medical conditions, including life-threatening epilepsy.

As her illness is incurable, her days are filled with intensive care, artificial comas, and palliative treatments.

Having started a beading project together with her mother Christina, Nina found herself unable to continue due to her illness.

Nina’s mother took over the beading work, creating a small angel pendant to honor Nina’s daily battle for life. When they shared the “Nina’s Little Angel” charm on social media, the response was overwhelming, and a jewellery collection was born.

Lars Bjerkeengen, CEO of Nora Norway, and Nina’s mother Christina Ygre Skorve, founder of the Nina’s Little Angel Foundation, spoke to TRBusiness about how the partnership first came about, and their desire to help not only Nina, but others struggling with similarly life-threatening conditions.

Bjerkeengen said, “We are incredibly honored to collaborate with Nina’s Little Angel. When Christina showed me the angels and the story behind them, I immediately connected with Nina’s story. Her disease is very special because she falls outside any sort of system or diagnosis.

She also told me Nina’s biggest dream is going to Spain, but the insurance for travel is so high due to her condition I just thought we must do this, we must do it together and make this possible.”

“To be able to help, through the support of our production team, our contacts and networking partners, makes us extremely proud,” added Bjerkeengen.

“When Lars said he would love to work with us, and make Nina’s dream come true, I was stunned,” said Ygre Skorve. “Having Nora Norway AS use their production facilities, with their quality and their network of agents and partners around the world will make it possible dream bigger for me as a mother, and for Nina. “

A portion of all proceeds from the sales will be donated through Nina’s Little Angel, to support the Make-A-Wish foundation helping and sharing their mission of assisting children and families in need.

“We’re also hoping to set up a fund in the region for children like Nina who are very ill and on palliative care,” added Ygre Skorve.

She noted while there is a lot of financial aid offered to children with widely known afflictions such as cancer, there is little funding given to those suffering from rare and unique conditions.

Ygre Skorve said: “Everyone has an angel of their own. It can be a special person that brings you comfort, or joy, or love. It can be someone in your daily life, and like Nina, it can be a guardian angel whom she needs to protect and care for her.”

“It works perfectly as we’re submitting a ready-made concept to retailers. Our three-step process is firstly selling through Christina’s followers in Norway, this Nora Norway does not touch. Secondly, we will look to sell through retailers in the region, and long-term we’d be looking to sell in the US,” continued Bjerkeengen.

Nina’s Little Angel has already received 5,000 pre-orders through its website, predominantly within Norway, and through this collaboration Nora Norway is pushing the jewelry – and message behind it – to an international audience.

Bjerkeengen noted within the travel retail channel, the focus will be airports. “I know that for every airport around the globe, if we can get this out there, it will be a huge seller, because it’s a strong and impactful story.”

