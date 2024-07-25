Ospree Duty Free launches shopping bonanza with electric car as grand prize

By Faye Bartle

Ospree Duty Free

The grand prize is a BYD ATTO 3 electric car.

India’s Ospree Duty Free has launched its biggest shopping festival of the year, with a host of luxury prizes up for grabs including a BYD ATTO 3 electric car.

The Shop & Win Lucky Draw campaign, which is running until 31 August 2024, gives customers the chance to win luxury prizes with their purchases.

Shoppers earn lucky draw coupons based on their single bill transaction amount, with transactions made using a Visa card receiving double the number of coupons.

Shoppers with bill amounts from INR8,999 (approx. US$108) to INR 16,000 ($191) and above receive coupons for the draw.

As well as the grand prize of a BYD ATTO 3 electric car, there are two monthly prizes of a Motorrad BMW G 310 RR motorbike, plus weekly prizes of an iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB.

Ospree Duty Free

Ospree Duty Free’s Shop & Win Lucky Draw campaign is running until 31 August 2024.

“At Ospree Duty Free, exceeding customer expectations is what we strive for,” said Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of Mumbai Duty Free.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the Shop & Win Lucky Draw Campaign; it’s become an annual tradition our customers eagerly await.

“This year, we’ve gone above and beyond, partnering with Visa to craft an unparalleled shopping experience.

“Travellers can expect something truly special in the coming days by shopping at Ospree Duty Free.”

Ospree Duty Free

Shoppers who pay with a Visa card receive double the number of coupons.

Over the past three years, the campaign has awarded customers numerous grand prizes such as a BMW car, iPhone 13, an Audi A6 car, 1 kg of gold, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Finland.

International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

Indian Sub Cont

Cochin Duty Free unveils Last-Minute Shop and Shop on Wheels buggy

Cochin International Airport is streamlining the shopping experience for travellers with its...

