Avolta expands NCL partnership to 18 vessels with contract wins & renewals

By Luke Barras-hill |

Norwegian Viva is the second ship in NCL’s award-winning Prima Class. Source: NCL.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has awarded new contracts onboard four vessels to Avolta as the global travel retailer consolidates its concessions footprint across a further 14.

Selecting Avolta as its main retail partner couples a first-class retail experience with NCL’s guest-first philosophy, according to the cruise line.

Craig Steyn, Vice President of Onboard Revenue Operations for Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “The expansion of our partnership with Avolta will allow us to build on NCL’s current retail experience and offer our guests more variety and choice within our fleet’s shopping spaces and in the hopes of enhancing our guests overall cruise experience.”

Avolta will begin new contracts on Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Star and Norwegian Encore and is expected to serve as the retail partner for NCL’s next Prima Class newbuild, Norwegian Aqua, set to debut in 2025.

The new shops onboard will offer a spread of core categories – from perfumes & cosmetics and liquor & tobacco, to luxury accessories and jewellery & watches.

Internationally recognised labels and luxury brands will remain in abundance, including guest favourites such as Bulgari, Cartier, Panerai, Hublot, Tag Heuer, Breitling, IWC, Pandora, John Hardy, Swarovski, and Preloved Handbags that are already present in stores across the fleet.

Gian Botteri, Head of Cruise Division at Avolta, added: “These contract wins represent a long-term partnership with NCL and Avolta, with our stores now on board across almost the entire NCL fleet.

“We are extremely honoured to have been chosen as the main partner for Norwegian Cruise Line, and would like to thank them for the trust they have shown in us. At Avolta, we strive to make the journey as exciting as the destination, and look forward to playing our part in creating shopping environments that are welcoming, luxurious, and offer unique products and experiences for each and every guest.

“We are committed to delivering customers with more of what they love and want, and contributing to the lifelong memories they create, when they are sailing aboard the ships in NCL’s impressive and expanding fleet.”

NCL sails to 450 destinations around the world across its 19-ship fleet.

Asia & Pacific

Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards: The Winners

TRBusiness and m1nd-set can today (13 March) reveal the winners of the 2024 Travel Retail...

image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta wins nine-year contract for 26 stores at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen

Avolta is growing its presence in Türkiye by securing a nine-year contract for 26 food &...

image description

