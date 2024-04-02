Burberry introduces latest perfume for its Hero fragrance collection

By Benedict Evans

Burberry

This is the third perfume Burberry has released within its Hero Collection.

Coty brand Burberry has announced Hero Parfum for men, the third fragrance in its Hero Collection. The scent base is cedarwood oils, alongside Amyris and Cypriol oil, which are intended to create a warm, woody finish.

The campaign was directed by Jonathan Glazer and shot by Mario Sorrenti, and Burberry says it is an exploration of self-discovery, in which a man and horse push their physical limits to embrace the extraordinary.

“I’m excited to announce the third fragrance in Burberry‘s Hero collection. It was an ambitious project that involved extreme physicality within the wild uncertainty of nature. This line celebrates that duality,” said Adam Driver, the face of the campaign.

‘When creating fragrances, my first step involves a quest for meaning to make the fragrance singular and unique,” added perfumer Aurélien Guichard, noting: “In search of an ingredient that possesses the complexity of the modern man, I chose cedarwood, a symbol of strength, immortality and incorruptibility. Burberry Hero Parfum incarnates modern masculinity, striking the balance between both strength and sensitivity.”

The refillable perfume is housed in a deep-brown bottle with an angular shape inspired by a horse’s hoof, and detailed with the Burberry logo.

Burberry Hero Parfum is available in 200ml, 150ml, 100ml and 50ml bottles.

