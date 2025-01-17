Coty Travel Retail unveils ‘full-fan’ effect Gucci Mascara Le Magnétisme

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out a bold new volume and curl mascara under the Gucci Beauty banner.

Gucci Mascara Le Magnétisme features an exclusively designed brush and an intense black formula that promises instant volume and a long-lasting curl for a bold ‘full-fan’ effect.

The curved brush set has two sides featuring 247 bristles in two different spike lengths, positioned across 10 rows to capture even the thinnest lashes.

The inner curve catches lashes with its short bristles to curl them from root to tip. On the outer curve, short and medium bristles coat and volumise.

A clinical study has shown that the intense black formula can increase lash volume by up to 90% while a consumer test shows it can create a curl lasting for up to 12 hours.

It’s available in one shade – Eve Black – with a concentrated blend of black and blue pigments creating depth to the intense black colour.

The lightweight and easily buildable texture is said to make it ideal for layering without clumping, flaking, or weighing lashes down.

Gucci Mascara Le Magnétisme is dressed in a black tube featuring a gold-toned Gucci logo topped with a gilded cap featuring the House’s signature vertically ribbed groove detailing.

