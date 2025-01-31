Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out new Eaux de Parfum in Gucci’s The Alchemist’s Garden collection, complete with a compelling new campaign.

Three new scents – Vanilla Firenze, Fiori di Neroli, and Osmanthus Nectar – join the collection, alongside best-seller Tears from the Moon.

They are launching in travel retail Asia Pacific in January and, from 1 March, will be also introduced in the channel in Europe and the Americas.

To create the innovative, luxury scents, Gucci’s collective of perfumers have treated four flowers – Italian Orris, Damascena Rose, Neroli and Osmanthus – in four different ways.

The creative process at the heart of the collection is said to combine the art of alchemy with modern perfumery.

Drawing on the history of alchemy, which was practiced in Florence (the birthplace of Gucci) during the Italian Renaissance, the perfumers blend exclusive, raw materials from around the world to craft fragrances designed to ‘evoke emotions, tell stories, and leave a lasting impression’.

Their dynamic process takes its cue from the four alchemical stages of matter transformation, each linked to one of the four elements: substratum (earth), vaporum (air), liquidum (water), and ignis (fire).

With the know-how that one ingredient in perfumery can smell entirely different depending on its transformation process, the perfumers dissolve and combine the ingredients, in a continually renewing cycle.

Each scent in The Alchemist’s Garden collection is assigned coloured bottle that links to its process of transmutation.

The substratum scents feature earthy ingredients, such as resins, woods and dried leaves, that are calcinated, macerated, solvent-extracted and infused to release their intensity. These opulent fragrances are encased in black bottles featuring animals and powerful symbols.

In the vaporum family, pure ingredients and synthetic molecules are sublimated through gas extractions or recreated through biotechnology to reflect their qualities. These luminous scents are symbolised by white bottles and flying creatures.

The liquidum scents celebrate the art of distillation to capture the essence of flowers. Each bottle features a symbol from Gucci’s magic garden.

Finally, for the ignis scents, perfumers utilise disruptive techniques to create daring fragrances. These come in striking red bottles, decorated with magical symbols and fantastical animals.

The new Gucci Vanilla Firenze Eau de Parfum is a floral woody amber scent featuring Italian Iris Pallida Concrete and three different extracts of vanilla.

Once the Italian Orris is harvested, its rhizomes are picked and dried in artisanal caves to allow their rich, earthy facets to mature. Once infused, they are ground into a powder and placed in an alembic. Here, a solvent draws out their ‘raw depth’, creating a tailor-made Iris Pallida Concrete.

Perfumer Véronique Nyberg combines this with three extracts of vanilla and adds myrrh resinoid for a textured experience.

Gucci Fiori di Neroli Eau de Parfum is brought to life thanks to exclusive partnership with Liguria’s last neroli producer.

The Italian family business gathers fresh neroli flowers that are cast into a heated alembic, utilising steam to extract their essence.

Combined with petitgrain essential oil, the aroma evokes a ‘Mediterranean breeze’ and the feeling of ‘carefree Italian summers’.

Warm cedar extracts at the base completes this floral citrus woody scent.

The new Osmanthus Nectar Eau de Parfum is described as a floral, fruity, woody fragrance that ‘awakens the senses’ with the aroma of the Osmanthus flower.

Perfumer Natalie Lorson set out to highlight the apricot-like notes of Osmanthus through a technique that translates the taste of apricot into scent.

The delicate floral note is complemented by warm sandalwood essential oil obtained through molecular distillation. The result is a creamy, woody base with a hint of dry spiciness that adds depth.

The Alchemist’s Garden fragrances are designed to be layered with other scents in the collection, giving rise to a highly personalised experience for consumers.

The new campaign for The Alchemist’s Garden showcases the ingredients and processes behind each scent through immersive, tactile imagery that communicates the vision of Creative Director Sabato De Sarno.

