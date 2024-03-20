Geneva-headquartered MSC Cruises has appointed experienced travel retail executive Suzanne Mahoney as the new Head of Retail.

She takes the helm of the cruise line’s retail business following the departure of Adrian Pittaway last year and is responsible for current commercial activities and future growth across a fleet of 22 ships – with a trio of new vessels set to launch in the next three years.

Joining MSC Cruises from hospitality tech innovator LiBi Retail, where she remains on the Board, Mahoney brings more than three decades’ experience in travel retail to the MSC role following positions with Pernod Ricard’s (then known) World Brands Duty Free, World Duty Free (Avolta/Dufry) and Harding+.

Mahoney has also worked with luxury brands including Champagne Lanson and Edrington Group in the US.

Meanwhile, Stefano Menegotto is named as SVP of Onboard Revenues, tasked with strengthening the onboard offering for the company’s guests.

He brings more than 25 years of experience to the role following a 19-year career with Starboard Cruise Services where he was VP & Managing Director for EMEA and APAC, responsible for leading the retail strategy for multiple cruise lines.

His CV also includes a spell as Country Manager in Turkey, India and Belgium for eyewear firm Luxottica Group.

In a related development, MSC Cruises has also announced that Brandon Briggs will take on a new position in Fort Lauderdale next month as SVP Onboard Revenue Operations for the U.S – a market of strategic importance for MSC Cruises.

