The Hershey Company World Travel Retail is set to showcase three new products exclusively available in US travel retail at the upcoming 2024 Summit of the Americas, which is taking place from 14-17 April at Palm Beach County Convention Center.

Inspired by its renewed partnership with Team USA, the company is introducing two formats of the Hershey’s Kisses Patriotic Edition: Share Pack (10.1 Oz /286g) and Party Pack (34.1 Oz / 966g).

Furthermore, Kit Kat is extending its travel-exclusive Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Miniatures Pouch range with a medium pack size.

The new launches are set to tap into appeal to rising consumer demand for exclusive confectionery novelties while travelling during the summer, says Hershey’s, while helping to drive incremental sales, with half of ‘unique foil’ Kisses buyers being incremental*.

“We are excited to launch Hershey’s Kisses Patriotic Edition in the US travel retail market,” said Rebecca Wong, Global Director World Travel Retail at The Hershey Company.

“Travellers are seeking out new, exclusive, and colourful designs in confectionery, and we are confident that this edition will drive incremental growth for Hershey and the confectionery category.

“We look forward to engaging travellers with our uniquely patriotic campaign across the US and creating moments of goodness for families throughout the summer season.”

The milk chocolate Kisses are wrapped in special foils adorned in a stars and stripes pattern, complete with plumes exclaiming ‘USA!’ atop each wrapper.

The Hershey Company renewed its partnership with Team USA in 2022, solidifying its commitment through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The company is proudly supporting US Olympic and Paralympic athletes at the upcoming Olympic & Paralympic Games Paris 2024 in July and August.

“We are privileged to be supporting this truly cultural moment around the world,” commented Wong.

The new medium-sized Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Miniatures Pouch is suited to snacking and sharing on the move.

The launch is supported by investment into its strategic placement in-store, with the new pouch set to be displayed prominently on permanent Kit Kat wall bays and gondolas.

The Hershey’s Kisses Patriotic Edition is available to order now, while the first delivery of the new Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Miniatures Pouch is scheduled for July 2024.

