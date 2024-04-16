MPs roundtable “tremendous feat” for Canada’s duty free border stores

By Faye Bartle |

Barbara Barrett

Frontier Duty Free Association Executive Director Barbara Barrett.

Frontier Duty Free Association (FDFA) Executive Director Barbara Barrett shares an update on the organisation’s advocacy work to protect and grow the duty free sector in Canada, spurred by a breakthrough gathering of MPs.

“FDFA remains deeply committed to engaging with governmental bodies at all levels and spearheading national advocacy campaigns to safeguard and expand the duty free sector in Canada,” she revealed in this exclusive comment piece penned for TRBusiness.

“In February, the FDFA board convened in Ottawa to set the association’s priorities for 2024, charting a course that includes vital legislative changes aimed at securing our future and creating an environment for our stores to thrive as vibrant contributors to Canadian tourism and the national economy.

“Our primary focus is ensuring that border communities remain a priority, both in the public eye and on the legislative agenda.

“Our overarching priorities include protecting and growing the industry, as well as establishing a governmental directive affirming our export status.

“We are also dedicated to securing support for land border duty free beyond Canadian Business Loan Account (CEBA) forgiveness, pushing for solutions such as a financial package or loan repayment extension.

Frontier Duty Free Association

A snapshot of the cross-party border MP roundtable on 13 February 2024.

“During the FDFA Board’s presence in Ottawa, we wasted no time in pursuing our mission to achieve our set priorities.

“We successfully convened a cross-party roundtable of 15 border Members of Parliament from the Liberal, Conservative, and New Democratic parties to underscore the unique status and robust success of duty free stores across the country.

“It was imperative to highlight the longstanding business model of duty free stores at the border and hear firsthand from MPs with stores in their ridings.

“Convening MPs from across the political spectrum was a tremendous feat, yet we facilitated productive discussions and reached consensus on the goals and the path forward.

Frontier Duty Free Association

Left: Barbara Barrett with US Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen. Right: Barrett with Minister of Tourism, Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

“This breakthrough meeting is expected to have far-reaching positive effects for our industry into the future.

“Collaboration remains critical, and we continue to advocate for increased attention from Destination Canada to promote land border traffic and spotlight Canadian offerings to our American neighbours across the border.

“While we acknowledge the challenging times we have endured, FDFA and its members have much to celebrate and be proud of in 2024, as it marks the association’s 40th anniversary.

“We look forward to commemorating this milestone with our duty free community at our annual convention in Toronto from 18-21 November, 2024.

“We’re excited to welcome the duty free community to this landmark event, uniting us all in moving forward together, celebrating 40 years of strength and resilience.”

A version of this feature first appeared in the TRBusiness March/April 2024 issue. Click here to read the ezine.

READ MORE: Canada’s FDFA calls for Covid loan repayments to be dropped

READ MORE: Registration opens for 2023 ‘Building Tomorrow’ FDFA Convention

READ MORE: Frontier Duty Free Association announces new Board of Directors

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

Details emerge of JFK T1 commercial programme and duty free tender

Qualified travel retail operators are being invited to participate in a request for proposals...

image description image description
Europe

Mondelez WTR launches Win a Diamond pop-up with Lagardère at CDG

Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has unveiled an enhanced iteration of its Win a Diamond...

image description image description
Middle East

JEDCO launches multi-category tenders at KAIA T1

Jeddah Airports Company (JEDCO KSA) has issued a request for proposals for several...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Cabeau joins the B Corp ranks as “natural next step” in CSR strategy Sustainability News
image description
TR Confidence Tracker Q1 2024 flash poll now live – take part today! International
image description
MEADFA AGM highlights increased membership, outlines 2024 strategy Africa
image description
Ferrero Rocher builds dedicated travel retail platforms in Dubai and UAE Middle East
image description
L’Occitane Group appoints Green Yip as MD for Asia-Pacific Asia & Pacific
image description
Travel Blue introduces Indian Premier League cricket travel pillow collection Indian Sub Cont
image description
Nestlé celebrates official launch of its 'Sustainably Sourced' chocolate range International
image description
‘Travel with Arden’ touches down at Paris-Orly Airport with Lagardère Europe
image description
Chisinau International Airport launches open tender for F&B and retail Europe
image description
Burberry introduces latest perfume for its Hero fragrance collection International
right