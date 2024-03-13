Victorinox introduces its latest Airox Advanced travel suitcase range

By Benedict Evans |

Victorinox main

The collection includes carry-on sizes and a medium and a large suitcase, with all products offering a global 1+10 years warranty.

The lightweight suitcases from Victorinox are hardcase, featuring a contemporary style in three core colours: Black; Storm’ and new addition Stone White. Victorinox says its new brand mission is to best prepare consumers for everyday challenges through smart and masterful solutions.

The brand’s range of premium travel gear is designed and engineered in Switzerland, utilising the same R&D approach as its most notable product, the Swiss Army knife.

Victorinox Head of Global Trave Retail & Fragrance Sales, Gloria Dix, said: “The Victorinox travel retail team is preparing for a thrilling year of growth driven by new openings and an evolved brand strategy focused on core competencies and key product launches in Travel Gear and Watches.

We are excited to build on the success of the original Airox collection with the launch of Airox Advanced, an expertly designed, intelligent range of suitcases that will appeal to travellers who value lightweight luggage, quality, and subtle style.”

Victorinox

The interior comes with antimicrobial lightweight lining, and a swisss army knife scale on the back panel allows for customisation.

The new suitcases feature an externally mounted dual-telescopic handle system, engineered for comfort, stability, and more packing capacity.

A patented butterfly opening system with two divider walls enables easy packing on both sides of the suitcase without the mesh panels getting in the way.

 Additionally, the suitcases can be expanded for an extra 4 cm of flexibility.

READ MORE: Victorinox and Lagardère Travel Retail create multi-category pop-up in Geneva

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
International

BREAKING: AsPac Travel Retail Awards finalists

TRBusiness and m1nd-set are pleased to announce today (19 February) the finalists in the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Heathrow "deeply disappointed" in tax-free shopping pass in Spring Budget Europe
image description
Chopard partners with De Rigo for exclusive Year of the Dragon collection International
image description
Faith in business performance in GTR wanes in Q4 2023, reveals flash poll International
image description
Sun Princess retail spread ‘removes conventional shopping boundaries’ International
image description
Sir Rod Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky makes duty free debut with Gebr. Heinemann Europe
image description
Gebr. Heinemann appoints Michael Meier as VP Global Supply Chain International
image description
Edvinas Katilius departs PMI Duty Free; Beste Ermaner named Vice President International
image description
TFWA Asia Pacific exhibitors gain an extra half day as ‘full format’ restores International
image description
NEW: Spend a workday with… One World Duty Free's Gary Leong International
image description
Indian shoppers more likely to engage with retail staff on trips, research shows Indian Sub Cont
right