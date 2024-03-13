Victorinox introduces its latest Airox Advanced travel suitcase range

The lightweight suitcases from Victorinox are hardcase, featuring a contemporary style in three core colours: Black; Storm’ and new addition Stone White. Victorinox says its new brand mission is to best prepare consumers for everyday challenges through smart and masterful solutions.

The brand’s range of premium travel gear is designed and engineered in Switzerland, utilising the same R&D approach as its most notable product, the Swiss Army knife.

Victorinox Head of Global Trave Retail & Fragrance Sales, Gloria Dix, said: “The Victorinox travel retail team is preparing for a thrilling year of growth driven by new openings and an evolved brand strategy focused on core competencies and key product launches in Travel Gear and Watches.

We are excited to build on the success of the original Airox collection with the launch of Airox Advanced, an expertly designed, intelligent range of suitcases that will appeal to travellers who value lightweight luggage, quality, and subtle style.”

The new suitcases feature an externally mounted dual-telescopic handle system, engineered for comfort, stability, and more packing capacity.

A patented butterfly opening system with two divider walls enables easy packing on both sides of the suitcase without the mesh panels getting in the way.

Additionally, the suitcases can be expanded for an extra 4 cm of flexibility.

