Victorinox partners with TR Consumer Forum as Coffee Break Sponsor

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that Victorinox is supporting the TR Consumer Forum 2024 as a Coffee Break sponsor.

“With the international travel sector in full recovery mode, we believe it is important for the industry to be best prepared to ensure that consumer needs are met,” said Head of Global Travel Retail & Fragrance Sales Gloria Dix.

“The Forum is important to attend as it’s the first and only event to put consumers at the heart of the agenda, allowing for a deep dive into understanding consumer preferences and trends.

“We’re looking forward to hearing the insightful discussions and latest research data.”

The family business, headquartered in Ibach, Switzerland, is committed to expanding its presence in global travel retail.

In EMEA, its Swiss Army Knives and travel gear are two of its top performing categories, constituting the majority of the brand’s sales in the channel in the region.

Watches is also a key category globally and also specifically in travel retail Americas, with sales comprising approximately 40% of the brand’s sales in the channel.

Victorinox Head of Global Travel Retail & Fragrance Sales Gloria Dix.

Analysing the latest consumer insights helps Victorinox to optimise its offerings in travel retail.

“For Victorinox, it’s important to understand the ever-changing needs of our consumers so that we can continue to provide the solutions they need,” said Dix.

“To complement consumer research data, we are always open to hearing directly from our end consumers about their experiences or wishes.

“This regular interaction with the end consumer helps keep us informed.”

Looking ahead, Victorinox sees personalisation becoming increasingly important.

“This is not only for global travel retail but local markets too,” said Dix. “Therefore, products and experiences need to be tailored and customisable.”

There is still time to book your place at this year’s TR Consumer Forum in Dubai, with tickets priced at £879 and available to purchase until 27 May.

For further information on the TR Consumer Forum, visit www.TRConsumerForum.com  and click the respective links below.

