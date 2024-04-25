TRBusiness is pleased to announce that former TFWA Managing Director and seasoned conference moderator John Rimmer has teamed up with TRBusiness for this year’s TR Consumer Forum in Dubai.

Rimmer will host and moderate discussions within a concentrated programme of educational sessions taking place over three days at the Jumeirah Creekside in Dubai (3-5 June), supported by Host Sponsor Dubai Duty Free.

He will join TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill and Managing Editor Digital and Marketing Faye Bartle on stage.

As a familiar face and well-regarded within industry circles, Rimmer brings almost two-and-half decades’ experience to the Forum, having worked in the DF&TR sector since 2000.

Beginning his industry career as a reporter for trade title DFNI, he went onto become Editor of its sister title Travel Retailer International within three years before ascending to Editor a year later.

Depth of experience

He held that title until 2006, when he relocated to Paris to assume the role of Deputy Director of Business Development at Lagardère Travel Retail’s Aelia business, helping the company to develop its presence at airports beyond France.

After returning to the UK four years later to join the (formerly known) Moodie Report, Rimmer took up the post of Conference, Research and Corporate Affairs Director at TFWA in Paris in 2012, before taking over as Managing Director in 2017.

In that position, he was responsible for the day-to-day running of the association and its two major exhibitions, TFWA World Exhibition & Conference and TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference. He left the job last year.

John has moderated a number of industry conferences around the world, including TFWA China’s Century Conference – TRBusiness being a former publisher of the event’s official publications – the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, World Travel Market, the MEADFA Conference and Trinity Forum.

Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-owners & Joint CEOs of TRBusiness, commented: “It is a pleasure to welcome John to the TR Consumer Forum moderation team this year.

“Aside being universally recognised by stakeholders across the business, John’s pedigree in events management and as an adroit conference moderator needs no introduction.

“Having led TFWA’s day-to-day operations for many years, he will bring a richness of experience and high profile to proceedings that will serve to bolster the industry’s only dedicated consumer-centric education and networking event.

“His appointment underlines our unflinching commitment to growing the TR Consumer Forum platform, from London, Cyprus and Vienna to now in the Middle East in Dubai. Watch this space.”

Luke Barras-Hill, Editorial Director, TRBusiness added: “I extend a very warm welcome to John who will strengthen our moderation team on the ground in Dubai.

“Having known John for many years, exchanging with him frequently during his time at TFWA, his track record and standing speaks for itself.

“We have a busy programme of insight-laden discussions in store for delegates in Dubai over three days, where we will be dissecting key topics that underpin consumer engagement: from technology, digitalisation, sustainability and shopper segmentation to paths to purchase, regional spending dynamics and future growth channels.

“As always, our aim is to provide a unique platform for immersive and engaging debate between stakeholders that lifts the lid on travelling consumers’ sentiments, ultimately to foster greater spending for the benefit of the industry.

“John’s extensive experience in successfully steering and hosting major conference programmes in our sector will only serve to strengthen that cause.”

John Rimmer said: “I’m delighted to be joining the team at TRBusiness for the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai – the perfect location for the event. It will be a personal pleasure to see a lot of old friends, and I am sure the conference will help deepen our understanding of consumer behaviour at a crucial time for the duty free and travel retail industry.”

Early bird tickets: Grab yours today

Tickets are now available and you can take full advantage of the chance to save a massive 25% off the ticket price by availing of the early bird rate of £659, available until EOD 25 April.

From 26 April, the standard ticket pricing of £879 will apply. Tickets will be available to buy until 27 May.

TRBusiness has secured a special delegate room rate at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

Once officially registered, you will receive a link to book your hotel room within your confirmation. Availability is limited, so we recommend that you secure your room at the special rate as soon as possible.

We are looking forward to welcoming you in Dubai.

Visit www.TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

