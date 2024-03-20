TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that you can now book your tickets to the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai and take full advantage of the early bird rate of £659, available until 25 April.

This limited-time-only rate will not be extended, so don’t miss your chance to save a massive 25%.

From 26 April, the standard ticket pricing of £879 will apply. Tickets will be available to buy until 27 May.

Taking place from 3-5 June 2024 at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, supported by Dubai Duty Free as Host Sponsor, the TR Consumer Forum is the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s only conference that puts the consumer at the heart of every conversation.

TRBusiness has secured a special delegate room rate at Jumeriah Creekside Hotel, with prices starting at around £88, based upon current exchange rates (20 March, 2024).

Once officially registered, you will receive a link to book your hotel room within your confirmation email. Availability is limited, so we recommend that you secure your room at the special rate as soon as possible.

“We are delighted to announce that ticket sales are now open for the 2024 TR Consumer Forum,” said Ben Webb, Managing Director, TRBusiness..

“Thank all those who have pre-registered for the event. We already have an impressive roster of leading stakeholders set to join us in Dubai, and we look forward to welcoming even more of you over the coming weeks and months.”

Among those already confirmed are Dubai Duty Free, Lagardère Travel Retail, Duty Free Global, Düsseldorf Airport, Bose, Marine City Duty Free, SkipTheQueue, China i2i Group, Maldives Airport, Umdasch, Reklaim, Newmark Retail, Gebr. Heinemann, Holition, Bluedog Group, Beam Suntory, Nestlé International Travel Retail, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, Perfetti van Melle, Casa Redondo, TravConsult, Intelligent Track Systems, Nora Norway, Leonidas, Loacker, Ritter Sport, Victorinox, Walker’s, Blackjack Promotions, Edrington and 2.0 & Partners.

“This year’s TR Consumer Forum is extra special as it is making its Middle East debut in the vibrant city of Dubai,” continued Webb.

“TRBusiness and its esteemed data partner m1nd-set are dedicated to delivering unparalleled insights and opportunities to all attendees.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors for their support, with a special mention to Host Sponsor Dubai Duty Free.

“We eagerly look forward to welcoming delegates from around the globe to join us in helping to shape the future of travel retail.”

Delegates can look forward to an action-packed two-and-a-half day programme.

Highlights include the grand return of the popular Green Shoots Exchange, compelling keynote addresses and a raft of trend-relevant panel discussions, alongside networking lunches and coffee breaks provided by Leonidas, Loacker, KitKat (Nestlé ITR), Ritter Sport, Victorinox, and Walker’s.

There’s also an opening cocktail courtesy of Beam Suntory and a networking dinner sponsored by Casa Redondo.

New this year is a photo booth, sponsored by Newmark, allowing delegates to capture memorable moments.

Registration opens at 11am on Monday 3 June and delegates can take advantage of networking until 12:30pm, when Dubai Duty Free will take to the stage to deliver a welcome address.

The sessions will then begin in earnest, with the global conference programme curated under the theme of: ‘Turning expectations into reality: catering to travel retail’s new consumer’.

Throughout the conference, delegates gain exclusive access to consumer insights from m1nd-set, worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

Sessions will take a deep dive into important topics, including: ways to leverage AI, Web3 and the metaverse most effectively; how to create and deliver a local and authentic customer journey; and effective strategies to keep pace with the evolving preferences of sustainably minded consumers. Each session will be packed with actionable insights.

The programme runs until the closing remarks at 4pm on Wednesday 7 June, followed by the final networking coffee that takes us to 5pm.

Among the speakers already confirmed are Arnaud Rolland, Vice President Food Service & CSR, Lagardère; Sören Borch, Director Sales Experience and Excellence at Gebr. Heinemann; Pia-Martina Klauck, Head of Commercial Operations, Dusseldorf Airport; Abdulla Shihan, Senior Buyer & Merchandiser – Fine Foods & Destination Products, Maldives Airport; Hazel Catterall, Director, Newmark Retail, Nadine Heubel, Global SVP Revenue – Travel & Hospitality, Reklaim; and Trevor Lee, Managing Director, TravConsult.

More details of the speakers will be revealed soon.

For a taste of what to expect, please see below the official event video for the 2023 TR Consumer Forum in Vienna.

–

We look forward to welcoming you to the TR Consumer Forum in Dubai.

