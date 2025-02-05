Sustainaholics launches 100% recycled aluminium spirits minis with Lagardère

By Benedict Evans |

The alumini’s are priced at £3.99 per 5cl bottle (£13.99 for Penrhos gift set of 4 5cl bottles)

Sustainaholics has launched a 100% recycled aluminium spirits miniatures collection in Lagardère Travel Retail’s Discover London duty free stores, the first ever airport collection of 100% recycled 5cl aluminium spirits.

Sustainaholics initially launched its “alumini” collection of spirits in 100% recycled aluminium 5cl bottles in 2023, designing them specifically for space and weight constrained airlines, efforts which netted the manufacturer several innovation & packaging awards during 2023 and 2024.

90% lighter than glass, the aluminis are made from 100% post-consumer recycled materials, with a carbon footprint up to 90% lower than the glass and the PET 5cl bottles which are most common within the the industry today. They’re also shatterproof and ultracompact by design to create operational efficiencies.

In March 2024, Sustainaholics achieved another notable milestone with the launch of a selection of brands on board both easyJet and British Airways in the alumini 5cl bottles.

Sustainaholics said it is underlining its reputation as trailblazers for sustainability-led innovation by launching the first collection of its kind in airport duty free stores, with a collection of sustainable spirits from brands such as: Black Cow Vodka; Wildjac; Hyke Gin; and Penrhos Gin available at the Lagardère-operated Discover London stores.

David Mills, founder of Sustainaholics, commented: “We’re delighted to see our 100% recycled aluminis now available in UK airport duty free stores. It gives us a wonderful opportunity to showcase the spirits industry’s commitment to sustainable innovation here in London, one of aviation’s most important global hubs.”

Sustainaholics was established in 2022 as a specialist sales and marketing partner to meet the growing customer demand for authentically sustainable brands and products, whilst providing the industry with innovative new brands and a customer facing platform from which to positively engage customers on sustainability issues.

Mills continued: “We need to see a far more rapid and urgent adoption of the lower impact alternative packaging formats that now exist for spirits, moving away from an entirely avoidable dependence on the high impact choices of heavy, energy intensive glass or single use PET plastic that continue to dominate a travel industry that should be taking a far stronger lead than it does today.

We’re hugely grateful to Lagardère Travel Retail and Compass Supply Solutions for leading the way in airport duty free by supporting listings that minimise their environmental impact and carbon footprint”.

