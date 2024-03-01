Virgin Atlantic partners with Sapling Spirits to reduce plastic waste

Sapling Spirits (Sapling) has partnered with Virgin Atlantic to launch a new eco-friendly 5cl aluminium bottle onboard 38 Virgin Atlantic aircraft.

Launching in line with B Corp month, the new aluminium bottles will be available within Virgin Atlantic’s Fleet, catering to passengers in Economy and Premium cabins.

Sapling says that as a climate-positive British spirits brand, it has a commitment to the environment, helping Virgin Atlantic reduce its glass & plastic waste consumption.

Sapling’s Raspberry & Hibiscus Vodka, which uses wonky raspberries has also been available in Upper Class since 2023 in a cocktail named the Raspberry Fizz.

Wonky raspberries are those discarded, often by supermarket retailers, for perceived imperfections.

“The brand new and exciting aluminium format supports us with moving one step closer to reaching our sustainability goals, and we’re so pleased that this long-awaited innovation has come to fruition and will be served onboard our fleet,” said Shiada Drysdale, Beverage Lead at Virgin Atlantic.

Sapling co-founders, Ed Faulkener and Ivo Devereux have made it the brand’s mission to plant 1 million trees by 2027.

Ivo Devereux, Co-founder of Sapling Spirits, added: “This is such an exciting moment for the brand, we have spent over a year working on this packaging innovation for Virgin, so to see it on board will be a milestone for us.

With every sip of vodka consumed, passengers join us in planting thousands of trees whilst playing their part in helping to reduce glass & plastic consumption.”

