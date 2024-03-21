Sustainaholics joins forces with easyJet on sustainably-driven spirits collection

By Benedict Evans |

sustainaholics x easyJet

Sustainaholics’ industry-first spirits miniatures concept launches March 20th, in collaboration with easyJet on its UK A321 fleet.

In June 2023 Sustainaholics created and launched the Alumini; circular and easily recyclable, the light, compact bottle is made from 100% recycled European aluminium. It has now launched a full collection of these ‘Aluminis’ exclusively with partner easyJet. 

“We’re incredibly proud to launch our award-winning Alumini in this industry first collaboration,” said David Mills, founder of Sustainaholics.

Sustainaholics says easyJet is the perfect airline with which to place the collection due to its shared focus on progressive change within the industry.

“With easyJet. We have the best possible launch airline in our mission to promote more travel- friendly solutions and showcase the innovation being delivered the UK spirits industry today by independent challenger brands committed to producing great tasting drinks that minimise our impact on the planet,” added Mills.

 

Brands included within the collection include: Two Drifters, a B Corp Certified, carbon negative rum made in Devon using carbon avoidance and carbon capture technology; Penrhos Spirits, small-batch, handcrafted gins distilled in Herefordshire; Ellers Farm Distillery Yorkshire, another B Corp; and Wildjac, an independent distillery which focuses on naturally foraged, ethically sourced ingredients.

sustainaholics

The key difference between the aluminium used by Sustainaholics and that of ‘virgin’ aluminium is the following; Sustainaholics uses aluminium from the end of its current lifecycle, whereas manufacturers choosing virgin aluminium are opting for newly extracted metal.

The former is a lower carbon choice, therefore more sustainable in its sourcing.

Simon Cox, Director of Inflight Retail at easyJet said: “Here at easyJet, we are always looking to enhance our customer experience, whether it’s our delicious on the go food and snacks, duty-free shopping in the air as well as on-board beverages.

“We are delighted to be offering our customers even more choice and variety as we welcome a variety of UK-based spirits affiliated with Sustainaholics to our drinks trolley, while collaborating with a brand that aligns with our approach when it comes to sustainability and innovation.”

The miniatures collection is comprised of shatterproof, compact bottles which are half the weight of a similarly sized glass container, they offer a lightweight alternative to PET plastic, and their compact shape is designed to increase easyJet’s operational and commercial efficiencies by fitting more bottles into the incredibly restricted in-flight storage spaces.

READ MORE: Enter the Alumini: Sustainaholics launches breakthrough miniatures

