Sustainaholics launches Black Cow Alumini aboard BA with Tourvest Retail

The Black Cow Vodka Alumini’s are made from 100% post consumer recycled aluminium, and the 5cl bottles will be available on a handful of British Airways (BA) routes from London Heathrow Airport, through its High Life Cafe service

This is the second recent major UK airline listing for Sustainaholics’ Alumini® bottle innovation.

Launched in July 2023, the Alumini cans have been designed to lead the shift away from glass and PET to a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle format that reduces its impact on the environment.

Sustainaholics says the Alumini’s are a low carbon, low impact, infinitely recyclable choice which weighs half that of its glass counterparts, and offers carriers the opportunity to stock and sell more bottles, especially in restricted spaces.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sustainaholics on this venture,” said Paul Archard, co-founder of Black Cow, adding: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase how luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this movement with our Pure Milk Vodka.”

Black Cow markets itself as a zero-waste, pure milk vodka. The manufacturing process combines the Mongolian tradition of making alcohol from milk with the Northern European tradition of making high proof, clear, clean vodka.

David Mills, founder of Sustainaholics, commented: “We now have Aluminis from a wide variety of independent eco-conscious brands listed on two of the biggest airlines in the UK and world, showing the transition to 100% post-consumer recycled aluminium is gathering pace”.

Sustainaholics first released the innovative product in July 2023, in a move intended to lead the shift away from glass and PET (polyethylene terephthalate), which, according to a 2023 report from campaign group Defend Our Health, releases releases 200 million lbs of toxic chemicals into the air and water every year.

