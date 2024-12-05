‘Going organic is a way of life’ for Rémy Telmont organic champagne

Justin Meade, Global Marketing & business Development Director, Remy Telmont, details to TRBusiness how Rémy Cointreau’s latest venture into organic champagne is prioritising sustainable agriculture in every facet of its production, and its plans to target global travel retailers with a sustainability-centric agenda.

With plans already well under way to reduce its CO2 emissions by 90% enacting ‘common sense decisions’ such as removing the use of: excess packaging, limited editions, heavy, bespoke or transparent bottles, and Rémy Telmont said it is on a mission to grow volume – and grow awareness of – organic champagne within global travel retail.

“I think there’s a clientele out there looking for organic champagne, and also brands which have values and a mission-charged agenda, that’s who we are at Belmont,” said Meade, adding: “Provenance is key because it’s a also a lesson in humility, the difficulties and challenges you have in growing grapes will be true in one area and not the next, yo uahve to adapt to your specific terroir.”

Meade noted Telmont, a smaller Maison within the Rémy Cointreau family, has seen positive gains in GTR in 2024, pointing to a recent pop-up in CDG Terminal 2E, Gate M, which was primarily dedicated to communications about the benefits of agriculture, with travelling consumers also offered the chance to personalise bottles.

Telmont is currently only listed in a small number of key GTR markets: France, Dubai, Singapore and Seoul, but has plans to gradually grow into similarly important markets, namely the US, Japan, and UK.

Watch the full short below to learn more…

WATCH MORE: Anora centres quality and transparency across product and process

WATCH MORE: Puressentiel using recent GTR growth to promote philanthropy

WATCH MORE: L’Occitane eyes fair trade certified alliances for ‘iconic ingredients’ by 2025