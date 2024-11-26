TR Sustainability Week 2024: The Sustainability Pitch initiative explained

VIDEO: The fourth annual edition of Travel Retail (TR) Sustainability Week, which is taking place from 2-6 December 2024, features the return of the hugely popular Sustainability Pitch programme.

This year, four participants – Ferrero Travel Market, Suntory Global Spirits, Kellanova GTR and Rémy Cointreau – have submitted their pitches into the programme with a view to being awarded four-star ‘Travel Retail Sustainability Trailblazer’ or five-star ‘Travel Retail Sustainability Hero’ status.

The 2024 pitch submissions cover a broad spectrum of areas: from efforts to protect the environment such as biodiversity preservation, ingredients traceability, decarbonising supply chains and reducing, reusing and recycling packaging materials, to personnel development, promoting DE&I and social responsibility.

Their entries are being scrutinised an expert panel of Sustainability Guardians. This year’s lineup features: Julie Lassaigne, Secretary General, European Travel Retail Confederation (ETRC); Ian Upton, Head of Category Operations, Fulfilment (inc HCC), Services, Sustainability, Heathrow Airport; and Graeme Stewart, CEO, Enviro-Point.

The Sustainability Pitch sessions will available to view throughout TR Sustainability Week. Please click here to view the agenda.

Scroll below for a quick-fire explainer video outlining the methodology behind the Sustainability Pitch judging process, what to watch for in each video pitch, and why entering the Sustainability Pitch initiative is important.

TR Sustainability Week is the DF&TR industry’s only virtual event dedicated to sustainability, CSR and ESG.

This year’s event is bringing you a dynamic and insight-laden programme of live conference sessions with content partner Quantis, as well as Sustainability Pitches, and a host of news, views and interviews published throughout the week.

To view the results from last year’s TR Sustainability Pitch sessions and discover which companies received Travel Retail Sustainability Hero and Travel Retail Sustainability Trailblazer status, click here.

To find out more, please visit: www.travelretailsustainabilityweek.com

