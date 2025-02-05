World Duty Free to continue successful CCLG partnership for three years

UK employees at World Duty Free (WDF), which is part of Avolta, have voted to extend the company’s fundraising partnership with Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), first initiated in 2022 and has since raised more than £200,000 to support the charity.

WDF colleagues have raised the total through a huge range of events and activities including skydives, walks, step challenges, zip wires and bake sales, in addition to marking Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in their World Duty Free stores every September by ‘going gold’ – the internationally recognised colour of childhood cancer awareness – to help spark conversations about the cause.

Peter Cunningham, UK Retail Operations Director at Avolta, said: “We are completely blown away by the World Duty Free teams and how determined they are to raise as much money as possible for CCLG.When we surpassed our original fundraising target of £120,000 in less than a year-and-a-half, we knew there was no stopping them.

“It’s always been about raising as much awareness and funds for a charity that is just as determined to make a difference for young children facing a cancer diagnosis. It feels amazing to play a small part in helping to fund the research for kinder treatments and we are so proud of the teams for their continued efforts.”

Felicity Francis-Hindley, Reward, Wellbeing and Inclusion Advisor at Avolta, added: “We are thrilled to be working with CCLG for another three years. It has been amazing working with the charity these past few years and the teams feel honoured to continue the partnership. Our teams are committed to helping CCLG make a better future for children and young people who are impacted by the devastating news of a cancer diagnosis.

“A lot of them describe their work teams as friends and extensions of their own families and having a shared goal has only strengthened that. And some of our colleagues know first-hand how distressing a diagnosis can be which has pushed us harder to continue raising awareness and fundraising as much as we can. We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to support our children and the future generations with the best possible care and treatment.”

Vicki Brunt, Head of Fundraising at CCLG, added “We’re over the moon that World Duty Free staff have chosen to extend their partnership with CCLG.

“Their hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to the cause has been nothing short of amazing, and the funds they’ve already raised are helping us to change the future for children with cancer.

“We’re looking forward to working with the team to see what can be achieved in the next three years.”

