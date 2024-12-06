Bowmore unveils first GTR boutique with Avolta at Heathrow T5

Suntory Global Spirits has opened its first ever Bowmore boutique in the travel retail channel, in partnership with Avolta, at Heathrow airport’s Terminal 5.

The boutique will showcase the new exclusive Bowmore Appellations Collection, which made its European travel retail debut in October at Heathrow airport, in partnership with Avolta.

These four whiskies mark a collaboration with some of the world’s finest wine-producing regions.

From the vineyards and wineries of Burgundy and Bordeaux to the exclusive port houses of the Douro Valley, these single malts combine influences from Bowmore’s Islay home with renowned European terroirs.

“The opening of our first-ever Bowmore boutique in global travel retail, at Heathrow’s Terminal 5, marks another significant milestone for the brand, as we strive to captivate the travelling consumer by offering multi-dimensional and immersive experiences to stimulate the senses,” noted Suntory Global Spirits Ashish Gandham. Managing Director Global Travel Retail for Suntory.

This includes: Bowmore 30-Year Old; Bowmore Timeless 33-Year Old; Bowmore Vaults 1971; and the Bowmore Frank Quitely 23-Year Old; 24-Year Old; and 34-Year Old.

Gandham continued: “It also underscores our commitment to travel retail, which remains a key brand-building channel for our portfolio. This new retail concept has been created to offer travel retail shoppers a deeper, richer experience, and aligns with our vision of positioning Bowmore as the world’s most desirable single malt whisky.”

The boutique’s design reflects the new Bowmore visual world, incorporating the dominant use of the colour black showcased on the new whisky packaging.

Key features include distinctive transparent panel detailing and oak textured merchandising units.

A selection of immersive and interactive elements will allow travellers to connect with the Bowmore brand.

David de Miguel, Global Head of Liquor at Avolta, commented: “We are constantly seeking new and exclusive products to offer to our customers, whilst making the retail experience as immersive and engaging as possible.

We are delighted to have been able to work in close partnership with the team at Bowmore, to help launch this first Bowmore boutique in travel retail.”

They will also have the opportunity to learn about and sample Bowmore’s permanent collection, and explore the rare and vintage whisky expressions.

Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow, noted: “We’re thrilled to welcome the first-ever Bowmore boutique to Terminal 5, offering our passengers a unique and immersive experience from one of the world’s leading whisky brands.

Heathrow has recently been voted the Best Airport for Shopping, and this Trinity partnership between Heathrow, Avolta and Suntory Global Spirits highlights Heathrow’s commitment to providing exciting travel retail experiences that engage and inspire our global travellers.”

READ MORE: Suntory launches Bowmore Appellations at Changi and Heathrow

READ MORE: Suntory Global Spirits: Conversation is key to converting shoppers

READ MORE: Suntory Global Spirits reveals vision for next phase of GTR growth