Ever Rich Duty Free unveils Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor GTR exclusive range

Taiwanese travel retailer Ever Rich Duty Free has partnered with Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor Inc. (KKL) to introduce two limited edition expressions in global travel retail.

The Time Collection of Kaoliang liquor produced on Kinmen island features Time Collection 6.50 (59.8% ABV) and Time Collection 6.55 (59.8% ABV), available in a 75cl format exclusively at Ever Rich Duty Free shops.

Everrich Duty Free says that Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor is one of the most sought-after Taiwanese speciality gifts among foreign shoppers.

The 6.50 and 6.55 variants are matured for 50 and 55 years, respectively, and boast a blend of six spirits for ‘a symphony of true aromas’.

Both bottling carries a frosted glass look, with the prominent letter ‘T’ in Chinese calligraphy used to denote time and Taiwan to blend craftsmanship with cultural ties into the design.

“The Time Collection is a special expression which brings Taiwan Kaoliang liquor to the world,” said the master blender at Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor.

Kinmen Kaoliang Liquor is a type of fermented liquor produced from sorghum, linked to the Baijiu family of Chinese liquor.