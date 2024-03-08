Gold Coast Airport inaugurates Heinemann store in domestic terminal

By Luke Barras-hill |

Heinemann Australia has formally inaugurated its new shop at Gold Coast Airport’s domestic terminal.

As reported, the travel retailer’s domestic store began trading last year as part of the airport’s AUD$500 million/US$331 million refurbishment programme.

It offers a spate of world-leading luxury brands including Tom Ford, Jo Malone, Clinique, Gucci, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Versace, with the range mirroring that of Heinemann’s offering in the international departures lounge.

A ribbon-cutting and launch event attended by senior partners, stakeholders and local media took place yesterday (Thursday 7 March).

The opening comes ahead of what is expected to be a busy Easter travel period for the airport.

Last year, it handled 6.2 million passengers and more than 20,000 passengers transit through the terminal each day.

Passenger traffic has recovered strongly since Australia fully reopened its state and international borders in early 2022.

Heinemann Australia Managing Director George Tsoukalas at the ribbon cutting.

“We are delighted to bring the best that Heinemann has to offer to domestic travellers as well as international duty free,” said Heinemann Australia Managing Director George Tsoukalas. “We are all about the customer journey and we are excited that we can now serve passengers whether they are travelling domestically, internationally or transiting.”

Adam Rowe, Chief Commercial Officer – Queensland Airports Limited, commented: “Heinemann’s new store has really elevated and helped create a consistent experience across our airport. We’re also investing significantly in upgrading the domestic departure lounge, so we’re excited to see this all come together.”

Customers can avail of home delivery nationwide, relieving the need to carry their purchases with them inflight and onto their next destination.

This is in addition to the existing click & collect service, which allows passengers to shop online and pick up in-store at their convenience, plus the shop and collect service, where they can shop instore upon departure and pick up their purchases upon return.

A lineup of revered luxury brands take a bow at the new domestic store, spoiling travellers in search of their next beauty fix.

In 2022, Heinemann Australia secured a contract extension for its duty free business to run until 2029.

The travel retailer won the seven-year duty contract in 2018 and operates an uprated departures and arrivals shopping footprint of 1,324sq m spanning wines & spirits, beauty, confectionery, watches and sunglasses from Australian and global brands.

