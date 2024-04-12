William Grant & Sons is launching Wildmoor, a range of high-aged, blended Scotch whisky inspired by the landscapes of contemporary Scotland, with selected expressions rolling out into key airport locations worldwide.



The new range comprises seven expressions in total, ranging from 21YO to 40YO Blended Scotch Whisky.

Three of these are available to the global travel retail (GTR) channel. The first is the peak of the collection, the Wildmoor Black Mountain 40 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky.

This is in addition to the two GTR exclusives: Wildmoor Waking Forest 23 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky and Wildmoor Tropical Coast 30 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky.

The range makes its debut in the channel in April, with an exclusive presence at Singapore Changi Airport, supported by a high-profile activation space, in partnership with Lotte Duty Free.

London Heathrow (with Avolta), and a selection of key Asia Pacific airport locations in Thailand (King Power), China (Lagardère and CDFG) and South Korea (Shilla/Shinsegae), will follow from May onwards.

“This compelling new collection marks another exciting milestone in the evolution of our portfolio,” said William Grant & Sons Regional Director APAC GTR Alexander Carroll.

“We understand the role that exclusives such as this play in delighting travellers, and I am thrilled that we are joining forces with our valued travel retailer partners to showcase these exceptional whiskies.

“Wildmoor invites passengers to ‘Discover a wilderness in every drop’ and explore a new and exciting whisky universe that is sure to appeal to a wide range of consumers.”

The Wildmoor range pays tribute to Scotland’s wild elements, guiding the consumer on a journey through its ancient moorlands, rugged coastlines, dense forests, unspoiled mountain ranges and imposing lochs.

Its born from William Grant & Sons’ vast reserve of rare, high-aged malt and grain whiskies acquired from some of Scotland’s most remote and famous distilleries. Each has been carefully selected for its character.

This has given rise to what is considered to be one of the finest ancient reserves of rare whiskies in the world.

The stocks have matured over decades, shaped by Scotland’s climate and nurtured to develop impressive depth and complexity.

The range is described as ‘a flavour map of Scotland in a glass’ that ‘delves into new and uncharted flavour territories that go beyond a singular house or distillery style’.

“We had a vision for Wildmoor; to create a whisky that embodied the raw majesty of Scotland’s wildest places – not the gentle, picturesque glens, but the awe-inspiring landscapes,” said Brian Kinsman, William Grant & Sons Master Blender.

“With unlimited access to the family’s private vaults of prized liquids, I was able to explore flavour unbound by region. I delved deeper into my personal memories of these wild places, and what was initially a single whisky has become a series of extremely old and prestigious blended malts and blended whiskies, each one a multi-sensory tribute to Scotland’s vast terrain.”

The TREX Wildmoor Waking Forest 23 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky, teams virgin and sherry oak to enhance smooth vanilla flavours with a rich sweetness.

The TREX Wildmoor Tropical Coast 30 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky is finished in Caribbean Rum casks for a smooth, fruity and sweet flavour with rum spice.

Wildmoor Black Mountain 40 Year Old Blended Scotch Whisky, delivers an intense blend of rare grain and Highland malts enhanced by the addition of Ghosted Distillery stock for a deep, rich and elegant liquid finished in a Pedro Ximenez cask.

For the best serve, Kinsman advises burnishing the garnish just before serving. Lavender and thyme are recommended to enhance the 23YO, while the 30YO is elevated by wood chips and the 40YO should be served with sugared orange.

