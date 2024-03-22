Lagardere AWPL secures five flagship Relay stores at Auckland Airport

Following a competitive tender process, Lagardere AWPL says it has been successful in securing an agreement to develop its travel essentials retail offerings at Auckland Airport.

Mark Thomson, Chief Commercial Officer, Auckland Airport, said: “We’re delighted to continue the partnership with LagardereAWPL, bringing much-loved mainstay products for customers on the go. They bring a contemporary take on travel convenience essentials and we look forward to their additional stores opening.”

Lagardere AWPL has been operating travel essentials stores at Auckland Airport since 2011 and has now been successful in securing a selection of further travel essentials businesses through its brand RELAY.

Costa Kouros and Przemek Lesniak, Co-CEOs at Lagardere AWPL, said of the tender announcement: “We are incredibly proud of the vision for the future of Travel Essentials our team presented to Auckland Airport and look forward to bringing the very best of our local and global expertise to Aotearoa’s Gateway.”

Lagardere AWPL operates 19 stores across Auckland Airport’s two terminals including Aelia Duty Free, RELAY, Hub Convenience, MAC, Benefit, All Blacks, Cape to Bluff, Around New Zealand, Merino Collection and TikiTour.

Internationally Lagardere AWPL has a network of over 150 stores across 26 airports, enabled through the backing of parent company Lagardère Travel Retail. it operates across four primary business lines: travel essentials; specialty; duty free & luxury and food service.

READ MORE: Lagardère TR pairs with RaiseLab to quicken innovation ahead of Olympics

READ MORE: Mondelez WTR launches Win a Diamond pop-up with Lagardère at CDG

READ MORE: Lagardère joins forces with LLA to launch Lego, Discover London stores