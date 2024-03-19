Mondelez WTR launches Win a Diamond pop-up with Lagardère at CDG

By Faye Bartle |

Toblerone Pralines Win a Diamond

The Toblerone pop-up unlocks a space that’s usually dedicated to premium brands.

Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has unveiled an enhanced iteration of its Win a Diamond campaign for Toblerone Pralines with Lagardère Travel Retail at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport’s Terminal 2.

The pop-up is live from the 14 March to the 17 April to capitalise on travel over the Easter period.

Passengers passing through the terminal can sample the product, have some fun with the interactive photo opportunity, and take part in the travel exclusive ‘Win a Diamond’ competition.

The activation is sited in a high-visibility spot outside the duty free shop and is strengthened by a digital pillar that aims to stop passengers in their tracks by inviting them to pause and find out more about the pop-up and the product on display.

“Once again Lagardère Travel Retail has shown us the true value of partnership within travel retail,” said Beatriz De Otto, Head of Customer Marketing at Mondelez World Travel Retail.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the team for the Win a Diamond campaign, not only because it offers us a chance to showcase our latest product innovation but also because it delivers something exciting for passengers to experience.”

Toblerone Pralines Win a Diamond

Consumers purchasing Toblerone Pralines are in with a chance of winning a real diamond.

The pop-up partnership sees Mondelez WTR unlocking a space that is usually dedicated to premium brands.

This helps to highlight how confectionery, particularly premium chocolate, can be showcased to help drive category growth.

“At Lagardère Travel Retail, we are always looking for ways to enhance the airport environment,” commented Stéphanie Zakarian, Global Head of Confectionery at Lagardère Travel Retail.

“Our most recent partnership with Mondelez WTR is a fantastic case study on how thinking outside the box can go a long way in elevating the journey for travellers.

“By highlighting confectionery outside of its traditional area, we explore new ways to engage with and captivate shoppers in order to drive the growth of the duty free channel.”

The Win a Diamond campaign for Toblerone Pralines is running in selected airports globally.

All passengers who purchase the chocolates are in with a chance of winning a real diamond.

READ MORE: Mondelēz WTR creates ‘Win a Diamond’ campaign for Toblerone Pralines

READ MORE: Toblerone Pralines enjoy first big travel retail push at Zurich with Avolta

READ MORE: Mondelez WTR launches Travel Collection favourites sharing pack

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: TRBusiness February 2024 ezine

The TRBusiness February 2024 ezine, featuring a focus on inflight, China and tobacco and...

image description image description
Africa

Cairo Airport primes retail & F&B tender at T3

Cairo Airport Company (CAC) is seeking expressions of interest (EOI) from qualified companies...

image description image description
International

JCDecaux research offers major passenger insights

New research insights from Ipsos UK compiled for JCDecaux provide a revised outlook of air...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Elizabeth Arden introduces HydraPlay moisturiser to global travel retail International
image description
Victorinox introduces its latest Airox Advanced travel suitcase range International
image description
Lasse Berg appointment adds clout to Newmark’s travel retail growth International
image description
TFWA confirms promotion of Michele Miranda to Conference Director International
image description
Nestlé introduces KitKat using cocoa from its Income Accelerator Program International
image description
Aena updates its Strategic Plan 2022-2026 with strong pax, emissions targets Europe
image description
International Women's Day 2024: Meet the women at TRBusiness International
image description
Lithuanian Airports announces new board appointments, four new tenders Europe
image description
Heathrow "deeply disappointed" in tax-free shopping pass in Spring Budget Europe
image description
Lindt & Sprüngli reports impressive organic GTR growth for 2023 International
right