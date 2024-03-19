Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has unveiled an enhanced iteration of its Win a Diamond campaign for Toblerone Pralines with Lagardère Travel Retail at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport’s Terminal 2.

The pop-up is live from the 14 March to the 17 April to capitalise on travel over the Easter period.

Passengers passing through the terminal can sample the product, have some fun with the interactive photo opportunity, and take part in the travel exclusive ‘Win a Diamond’ competition.

The activation is sited in a high-visibility spot outside the duty free shop and is strengthened by a digital pillar that aims to stop passengers in their tracks by inviting them to pause and find out more about the pop-up and the product on display.

“Once again Lagardère Travel Retail has shown us the true value of partnership within travel retail,” said Beatriz De Otto, Head of Customer Marketing at Mondelez World Travel Retail.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the team for the Win a Diamond campaign, not only because it offers us a chance to showcase our latest product innovation but also because it delivers something exciting for passengers to experience.”

The pop-up partnership sees Mondelez WTR unlocking a space that is usually dedicated to premium brands.

This helps to highlight how confectionery, particularly premium chocolate, can be showcased to help drive category growth.

“At Lagardère Travel Retail, we are always looking for ways to enhance the airport environment,” commented Stéphanie Zakarian, Global Head of Confectionery at Lagardère Travel Retail.

“Our most recent partnership with Mondelez WTR is a fantastic case study on how thinking outside the box can go a long way in elevating the journey for travellers.

“By highlighting confectionery outside of its traditional area, we explore new ways to engage with and captivate shoppers in order to drive the growth of the duty free channel.”

The Win a Diamond campaign for Toblerone Pralines is running in selected airports globally.

All passengers who purchase the chocolates are in with a chance of winning a real diamond.

