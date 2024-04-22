Lotte Duty Free hosts largest ever online sales bonanza offering up to 70% off

By Faye Bartle |

Lotte Duty Free

Lotte’s month-long online sales bonanza is the retailer’s biggest yet.

Lotte Duty Free is hosting a high-profile duty free sales fiesta, offering shoppers up to 70% off a total of 6,000 products from 19 April to 19 May 2024.

A total of 486 popular brands, such as Maison Kitsuné, Swarovski, Stonehenge and Barber, are participating in the event, which is aimed at Korean customers and designed capitalise on accelerating air traffic in South Korea.

International flights will be operating up to 4,528 times per week (round trip) on 231 routes during the summer season of 2024, according to Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport data.

This represents a recovery of 98%, compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lotte’s Duty Free sales fiesta offers total savings of up to $6,041 in discounts, promotions and benefits per day.

A highlight is the ‘30 Best Duty-Free Hot Deals’ special exhibition, with Lotte Internet Duty Free offering a selection of popular items at their lowest ever prices during the event.

There are a range of additional benefits available alongside.

For example, customers spending more than KRW50,000 with Hana Card through Kakao Pay, from 19-28 April, can enjoy an instant discount of up to KRW30,000.

In addition, there’s a variety of payment promotions, including instant discounts and points accumulation from 29 April to 12 May.

Finally, from 13-19 May, the first 200 shoppers will receive a 10% discount on LDF Pay and KRW10,000 vouchers issued at 11am. (Shoppers can only participate once in this LDF Pay discount event during the promotion period. )

Lotte has also prepared an event for newlyweds, who missed out on previous wedding benefits offered by the retailer.

For newlyweds who were married for 23 years in 2023 and failed to verify themselves for the earlier promotion, Lotte is offering Star rating online benefits.

In addition, those completing various missions, such as using affiliate points and taking delivery within the departure period, can receive up to $15 in additional rewards at Lotte Internet Duty Free.

Further to the above, Lotte Duty Free’s downtown branch is implementing an exchange rate compensation promotion until 1 May, designed to lure those who may be impacted by high exchange rates/high prices.

If the store’s exchange rate exceeds KRW1,320 per dollar on the date of purchase, an additional LDF Pay of up to KRW100,000 will be provided. Added to the existing giveaway event, these shoppers can enjoy benefits of up to KRW1.64 million.

“We have prepared a large-scale shopping festival for Korean customers who are traveling abroad amid the rising exchange rate burden,” commented Lee Jeong-min, Head of Channel Operations at Lotte Duty Free.

“Lotte Duty Free will continue to offer various benefits so that you can find popular duty-free products at reasonable prices.”

