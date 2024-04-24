Americas travel retail distribution firm Otis McAllister has reaffirmed its commitment to the confectionery category underpinned by support from its portfolio of global brands and products.

During the duty free Summit of the Americas, the US-based company hosted numerous brands at its booth 201 that occupied a prominent, high-trafficked position at the entrance to the exhibition hall.

Otis McAllister spoke on camera to TRBusiness Shorts, the popular vox-pop video series launched last year, which made its return at the Summit of the Americas this month (watch out for the full video coming soon below…)

Among its customers present on stand included Ferrero Travel Market, Nestlé International Travel Retail, Mars Wrigley ITR, Ritter Sport and Perfetti Van Melle.

“In 2024 […] we are going to work on newness, incorporating ‘better for you’ alternatives to the industry and consumer, continuing to deliver our aggressive promotions in the stores and focusing on sustainability both on packaging and GWPs.

“We’re off to a good start in Q1 and hopefully we’ll continue that through the remainder of 2024 and beyond.”

