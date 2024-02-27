King Power International Group has opened a cross-brand shop-in-shop showcasing Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail’s (PR GTR) brands at the satellite terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

The 30sq m unit offers a range of products from the French wine & spirits seller, including popular favourites Chivas, Martell, Royal Salute, Ballantine’s and The Glenlivet.

Multiple LED screens, a digital canopy and storefront translucent panels spotlight the latest product novelties.

Shoppers will encounter different zones to engage with and explore, plus a selection of best-selling products from various brands that are featured in different modular gondolas.

‘Ultra-prestige Exploration Zone’

Meanwhile, a storefront activation area represents a high-visibility location for new product launches.

The centre of the store includes an ‘Ultra-prestige Exploration’ zone that boasts rare and collectible items together with an interactive digital game that enables customers to learn more about the Royal Salute Coronation Limited Edition, while learning about the brand’s heritage.

Antares Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer of King Power International Group, said: “The grand opening of our newest retail space at Suvarnabhumi Airport marks a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of revolutionising the travel retail shopping experience.

“With Pernod Ricard as our esteemed partner, we are committed to offering travellers an exceptional shopping experience that transcends boundaries and sets new standards of excellence using the latest in digital innovation.”

Rustom Framji, Pernod Ricard General Manager of Southeast Asia Travel Retail, added: “We are thrilled to unveil our latest luxury shopping experience in collaboration with King Power Corporation. The shop-in-shop brings freshness, elevates the shopping experience, and offers customers the opportunity to discover and shop from our fantastic portfolio of brands.”