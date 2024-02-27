Pernod Ricard and King Power unveil 30sq m shop-in-shop at BKK

By Luke Barras-hill |

This 30sqm space has been crafted to elevate the customer shopping experience, says PR GTR.

King Power International Group has opened a cross-brand shop-in-shop showcasing Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail’s (PR GTR) brands at the satellite terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

The 30sq m unit offers a range of products from the French wine & spirits seller, including popular favourites Chivas, Martell, Royal Salute, Ballantine’s and The Glenlivet.

Multiple LED screens, a digital canopy and storefront translucent panels spotlight the latest product novelties.

Shoppers will encounter different zones to engage with and explore, plus a selection of best-selling products from various brands that are featured in different modular gondolas.

‘Ultra-prestige Exploration Zone’

Meanwhile, a storefront activation area represents a high-visibility location for new product launches.

The centre of the store includes an ‘Ultra-prestige Exploration’ zone that boasts rare and collectible items together with an interactive digital game that enables customers to learn more about the Royal Salute Coronation Limited Edition, while learning about the brand’s heritage.

Antares Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer of King Power International Group, said: “The grand opening of our newest retail space at Suvarnabhumi Airport marks a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit of revolutionising the travel retail shopping experience.

“With Pernod Ricard as our esteemed partner, we are committed to offering travellers an exceptional shopping experience that transcends boundaries and sets new standards of excellence using the latest in digital innovation.”

Rustom Framji, Pernod Ricard General Manager of Southeast Asia Travel Retail, added: “We are thrilled to unveil our latest luxury shopping experience in collaboration with King Power Corporation. The shop-in-shop brings freshness, elevates the shopping experience, and offers customers the opportunity to discover and shop from our fantastic portfolio of brands.”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!

TRBusiness is delighted to announce that entries to the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

Harding+ announces departure of Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling

Harding+ Chief Brand and Culture Officer Sue Gosling has stood down from her...

image description image description
International

"Growing appetite for sustainable & local products"

With international passenger traffic rebounding, consumers are demonstrating a craving for...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Shinsegae DF debuts L:A Bruket duty free pop-up at Incheon Terminal 2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Lindt welcomes the Year of the Dragon with gifting-focused activations Asia & Pacific
image description
Tenant acquisition 'in full swing' for VIE expansion Europe
image description
Guylian tempts shoppers with Pick & Mix concept at Brussels Airport Europe
image description
Pernod Ricard travel retail revenues slide 3% amid H1 sales drop International
image description
Coty and Marni enter long-term beauty licensing agreement International
image description
The Shilla Duty Free marks LNY at Changi with offers and promotions  Asia & Pacific
image description
Sustainable Spanish wine brand Zeena secures Air Europa listing International
image description
Diageo, Heinemann and Fiege team up to cut logistics CO2 emissions Europe
image description
TAV Airports reports 25% revenue boost in 2023 Europe
right