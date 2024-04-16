Penhaligon’s Festival of Flight activation launches in Dubai International Airport

British perfumery brand Penhaligon’s has partnered with Dubai Duty Free to launch its travel retail exclusive Festival of Flight concept in the Middle East, at Dubai International Airport.

The 33 sq m Festival of Flight activation is inspired by the early days of aviation, with the olfactory concept covering all manner of old travel contraptions and machines, including a propeller plane and blimp.

Several Penhaligon’s ranges are available to purchase at the pop-up, including its British Tales and Portraits fragrance collections, Potions & Remedies line, as well as a selection of body & bath products and fragrance discovery sets.

Shoppers at the space can also find their signature scent via a ‘Destination Fragrance Profiling’ experience, in which Penhaligon’s fragrance experts pair consumers with their ideal scent.

Kaatje Noens, Executive Vice President Global Travel Retail at Puig (under which Penhaligon’s is a subsidiary) said: “The launch of the first Penhaligon’s Festival of Flight activation in the Middle East underlines our flourishing partnership with Dubai Duty Free and joint commitment to offering memorable retail experiences to travellers.

As the world’s top airport for international traffic, Dubai is the ideal location to immerse passengers in the exploration mindset of William Penhaligon.”

To enhance the consumer experience and commemorate the first Festival of Flight pop-up in the Middle East, Penhaligon’s says it has developed special gifts-with-purchase that incorporate local Dubai culture to evoke a strong sense of place.

Gifts purchased at the pop-up are accompanied by an engraving and gift–wrapping service.

READ MORE: OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators