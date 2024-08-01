Philippines Public-Private Partnership Center launches long-term RFP

The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center for the Republic of the Philippines has launched an RFP for Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

An invitation for the submission of comparative proposals was released on 25 july 2024, and covers the upgrade, expansion, operation and maintenance of the airport, which is in the municipality of Panglao in the province of Bohol.

It is the country’s first eco-airport and commenced operations in 2018.

The Project is included in the Infrastructure Flagship Projects of the National Government, and is expected to: improve regional connectivity; attract new airlines, connections and international flights; expand the airport capacity; promote sustainability and operational performance; and provide commercial services in the terminal and on the landside.

The PPP Center noted an unsolicited proposal from Philippines-based infrastructure development company Aboitiz InfraCapital has already been received by the PPP Center and The Department of Transportation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

Aboitiz InfraCapital is listed as the private proponent of the project, and the proposal is still open for comparative challenge, though no deadline has been set.

All proposals will be subject to negotiation with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board, who are listed alongside the Department for Transportation as the implementing agencies.

Candidates wishing to submit a proposal must submit a non-refundable participation fee of PHP 250,000, or $4,500.00, along with an official expression of interest, a letter appointing an authorized representative to execute a non-disclosure undertaking for the grant of access to the virtual data room, and the duly executed non-disclosure undertaking.

The estimated cost of the project is PHP4.53bn (£60m), and the contract term is 30 years.

TRBusiness has reached out to both the PPP Center and Aboitiz InfraCapital, and will update this article accordingly.

