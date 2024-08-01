Prosegur Change debuts in Asia with branch openings at Changi

By Benedict Evans |

Prosegur Change (Prosegur) has opened 12 outlets so far with a further six scheduled to open in September.

Prosegur Change, a foreign currency and financial services provider, has signed a deal to open 18 branches across Singapore Changi Airport, marking its debuts in Asia.

Prosegur noted the branches will bring modern store design and customer servic to all travellers passing through Changi, and each of its numerous branches will provide all travellers with access to a wide range of currency options.

To cater to the airport’s heavy footfall, the operation throughout Changi will be one of Prosegur Change’s largest, creating roughly a hundred new local jobs.

Sacha Zackariya, CEO of Prosegur Change, said: “This deal with Changi Airport marks an exciting step for us – our first foothold into the Asian foreign exchange market. Singapore Changi Airport is a travel hub that is held in high regard the world over, and it is a testament to the exceptional services Prosegur Change provides that such an esteemed airport trusts us to bring such a high-scale operation to their passenger base.

“We are optimistic that our collaboration with Singapore Changi Airport will open doors for us to expand further throughout the Asia Pacific region. We look forward to our partnership with Singapore Changi Airport and improving the passenger experience across the continent in the not too distant future.”

