Ricola attains B Corp status following comprehensive target setting

Ricola, which manufactures herb drops and tea specialties, has been verified as meeting B Lab’s high standards in the areas of social and environmental impact, legal commitment to responsible company practices and public transparency.

B Lab is a nonprofit network which creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behaviour, culture, and structure of capitalism.

Ricola has committed to evaluating its sustainability performance using globally recognized key figures. It plans to report on its progress biennially according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, which are applied by a multitude of companies worldwide.

Thomas P. Meier, CEO at Ricola, says: “Sustainability is in the nature of Ricola. The B Corporation certification is one of the most rigorous certifications available and an important milestone in Ricola’s history.

Since it was founded in 1930, Ricola is committed to sustainable corporate management, economically, socially, and ecologically and acts as a responsible employer. We are determined to improve every day in our agriculture principles, waste, packaging, climate, water, supply chain and sourcing.”

Ricola says its path to becoming a B Corporation is built on its historical respect for the Swiss Alpine ecosystems that produce the herbs for its products. The company’s herb cultivation is managed according to organic standards and environmentally sound product manufacturing.

“B Lab Switzerland Foundation is truly honored to welcome Ricola into the B Corp movement. As an iconic Swiss company with nearly a century of unwavering commitment to nature and communities, Ricola embodies the principles of using business as a force for good. Their dedication to resiliency and sustainability leadership is exemplary,” said Jonathan Normand, Founder and CEO of B Lab Switzerland.

Over the past two years, Ricola has refined its approach to sustainability, identifying six core areas where it can have the most significant impact: agriculture principles, waste management, packaging innovation, climate change mitigation, water conservation, and ethical sourcing.

For each of its sustainability goals, Ricola has set quantitative targets and implements actionable steps to achieve these targets.

“We owe everything to nature. Becoming a B Corporation aligns with our identity as a family-owned company and our dedication to connecting people with nature,” continued Meier, adding: “It’s about balancing our ambitions for growth with our responsibilities to the planet and its people.”

READ MORE: Ricola widens travel retail distribution through B&S to Caribbean, MEA, LatAm

READ MORE: Disruption and B Corp buzz to bolster L’Occitane’s GTR business in 2024